Lincoln Avenue home and office to get makeover

The rundown house and office located almost at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Main Streets has seen better days.
Built in 1905, the years have not been kind. Parts of the house are peeling or sagging, the office is shuttered and from just the outside, the whole thing looks to be in bad shape.
That should all change if it’s up to Lorraine and Mike Richardson.
The Napans, who own Altura Construction of Napa, bought the property in February. Its street address is 1027 Lincoln Ave. The seller was the Giovannoni Family Trust.
Lorraine and Mike Richardson paid $350,000 for the fixer- upper.
“We’re going to bring it back,” Lorraine Richardson said. “It’s a 1905 building that needs to be celebrated.”
The plan is to remodel the office space for their business use. Altura Construction is operating out of office space on Laurel Street, but has outgrown it, said Richardson.
“Finding office space in a Napa is a struggle,” said Richardson. When they found “the opportunity to restore an older building and also benefit by having an office, we decided to take it on.”
The house, which is just 900 square feet, will be refurbished “back to the original quality” the application stated. It includes two bedrooms and one bath.
Windows will be replaced; the garage door enlarged and the entire building will be painted in brown with white and black accents.
The office will be changed to “better blend in with the historic building,” the application stated. The flat roof will be removed and the roof line lowered to expose more of the original historic building. It’s about 500 square feet.
“There’s quite a bit of work that needs to be done,” acknowledged Richardson. “If it wasn’t a construction company, I wouldn’t take on.”
How did the couple manage to see beyond the current condition of the home?
“Years of practice,” said Richardson. “We’ve been in business for 20 years. This will definitely be a fun process to bring it back to where it needs to be.”
They hope to start as soon as possible. The work will take four to six months, she estimated.
Once completed, “It will look a lot better,” she said.
