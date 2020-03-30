Lincoln Avenue home and office to get makeover

The rundown house and office located almost at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Main Streets has seen better days.

Built in 1905, the years have not been kind. Parts of the house are peeling or sagging, the office is shuttered and from just the outside, the whole thing looks to be in bad shape.

That should all change if it’s up to Lorraine and Mike Richardson.

The Napans, who own Altura Construction of Napa, bought the property in February. Its street address is 1027 Lincoln Ave. The seller was the Giovannoni Family Trust.

Lorraine and Mike Richardson paid $350,000 for the fixer- upper.

“We’re going to bring it back,” Lorraine Richardson said. “It’s a 1905 building that needs to be celebrated.”

The plan is to remodel the office space for their business use. Altura Construction is operating out of office space on Laurel Street, but has outgrown it, said Richardson.

“Finding office space in a Napa is a struggle,” said Richardson. When they found “the opportunity to restore an older building and also benefit by having an office, we decided to take it on.”