Lingerie Lashes finds a home in downtown Napa

Thailea Boykin wants to provide her customers with more than just soft, silky undergarments from her Lingerie Lashes business.

“I hope to educate, motivate, build self-esteem and inspire them to be better women,” said Boykin, 32, from her home workshop in Richmond.

Boykin’s designs are sold in Bombshell Vintage at 933 Coombs St. in Napa.

“From an early age, I loved fashion and dressing up,” said Boykin, who has traveled extensively but has always lived in the Bay Area. “I love being feminine, alluding to and showing our bodies.”

Every lingerie piece is handmade by Boykin, and she creates new collections frequently.

“I have no large production facility,” she said. “My raw lace is sourced locally, and it’s dyed appropriately. I don’t go outside the U.S. for fabric, and I hand cut and sew every item.”

“I use as much soft cotton as possible, along with nylon, rayon, and silk. I love lace."

Besides the Bombshell Vintage location, Boykin sells directly through her website, LingerieLashes.com and occasionally at a pop-up store or event. She also offers custom sizes and designs.

“I am size inclusive, making sizes extra small to 5X. I model and test every pattern sold to make sure it’s comfortable. Because everybody’s different, I enjoy the custom quality of my lingerie. Personally, I like to feel unique and special in what I acquire.”

How does one person do all that, along with conducting marketing and promotion?

“I’m an organized person and I like to have control over how the business runs. In the next year or so, I may take on a small team, but nothing will be mass-produced. I also do custom, one-of-a-kind items and like the exclusive aspect of that. If I can’t produce it, it won’t get made.”

“I like to say Lingerie Lashes is small and quaint, but strong and powerful.”

Boykin learned sewing at a young age.

“At nine years old, my grandmother kept me occupied by showing me how to make a pillow and then I went on to make simple items like pajamas. I always loved fashion and dress up.”

She received an Associate of Arts degree in fashion and continued to study fashion design. She got a good understanding of the importance of lingerie and had fun making pretty panties for herself and close friends.

“I knew exactly what I wanted to do and needed to do it. I had the knowledge and talent and wanted to learn the business by doing it.”

To get a deeper understanding of related fields, she received a cosmetology license and interned at beauty salons, eventually winding up in the corporate world at a shoe company in San Rafael.

“I started as the receptionist and moved up to design associate before I decided to branch off and use the talent that I have.”

She began running a false eyelash extension service in February 2018. “Lashes are the lingerie for eyes; the first thing you see,” said Boykin. “We should accessorize them as best we can.”

Her eventual business dream was to combine her love for attractive, comfortable lingerie with applying lashes, hence the Lingerie Lashes name. When COVID essentially halted the lash business, Boykin, at long last, began offering her lingerie to the public. The success of her lash business enabled her to start the lingerie side debt free.

Now she has a full line of undergarments, although the continuing uncertainties of COVID have temporarily put the lash business on hold. She keeps to her small batch exclusivity while adding new collections many times a year. Prices are $35 and up and she offers custom services.

“Lingerie Lashes desires with every service and order to spread love, along with educating and boosting the self-esteem of others in (a) most provocatively luxurious way,” she writes in an email.

Jennifer Smith, owner of Bombshell Vintage boutique in Napa, met Boykin by chance waiting in line for coffee at downtown Napa’s Monday bakery.

“After running into her and chatting a few more times I knew I wanted her as a vendor in my store,” said Smith, who also owns Antiques on Second. “She’s dynamic and driven and I’m super grateful to have her on our team.”

“People appreciate that her items are handmade locally. It’s a good option to have her new items mixed in with my vintage fashion. She’s organized and has also been a great help with my online marketing.”

Boykin is busy planning for new lines including a bridal line, an “Us” collection of his and hers underwear and a risqué line she’s currently calling “Red Light,” which may include latex items.

“I’m excited for the bridal collection because that’s another portion of the market,” said Boykin. “For the 'Us' line, I like men and know what a woman likes to see on a man. I think they’ll like the silk boxers.”

Lingerie Lashes also offers monthly or quarterly subscription boxes with different themes.

“One month I might have the theme of 'tea party,' and include panties, gloves, organic tea and a beauty product.”

After her positive achievements in the business world, she hopes to open a storefront one day. Her other goal is more practical.

“My vision is teaching sewing to young adults. I think sewing and dyeing skills are for everyone and it was such a failure when they took those out of schools.”

She loves working here. “Napa has opened its arms to me in a big way. The downtown women-owned businesses have been very supportive, especially Esther at Zuniga, Alexis at Honey Whiskey and, of course, Jennifer at Bombshell Vintage.”

She tries to have a local special event or pop-up once a month, “in places that go with my brand and branding, with like-minded people who believe in quality.”

Info: Lingerie Lashes merchandise can be found at Bombshell Vintage, 933 Coombs St. or at lingerielashes.com