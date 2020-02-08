A select group Napa businesses were named award winners in their own categories at the Napa Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards luncheon. Hosted on Jan. 31, it is the 131st year the event has been held, said a news release.
The sold out crowd of community leaders and stakeholders, elected officials, business owners and executives gathered at the Westin Verasa Napa “for this longtime community tradition to recognize deserving businesses and individuals nominated for awards in seven categories,” and also to witness the official installation off the 2020 NCC Board of Directors.
Each winner was featured in a video before joining NCC President/CEO Travis Stanley for a photo op with executives representing the respective award sponsors, said the release.
The afternoon also featured a video tribute and crystal gavel presentation for Mayor Jill Techel, who presided over her duties of officially installing the NCC Board for the final time as mayor. Techel is retiring as mayor in November.
Barry Martin served as emcee and Michael Murray was welcomed as the incoming Board Chair after the passing of the gavel from outgoing Board Chair John Evans.
Congressman Mike Thompson introduced Arik (and Hannah) Housley as Citizen of the Year, while Senator Bill Dodd, Napa county Supervisors Alfredo Pedroza and Ryan Gregory, Sheriff John Robertson, City Council members Liz Alesio, Doris Gentry, Mary Luros and Scott Sedgley and other dignitaries were seated amongst the crowd.
The 2020 award winners:
Wunder Boutique & Salon—Small Business of the Year—presented by Mechanics Bank.
AUL Corp.
- —Large Business of the Year, presented by Redwood Credit Union.
Arik Housley
- —Citizen of the Year, presented by Todd Zapolski Real Estate.
Angèle Restaurant
- —Member of the Year, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Giovanni Scala
- (Bistro Don Giovanni)—Customer Service Person of the Year, presented by Channel Properties.
Sherrell Harper
- —Ambassador of the Year, presented by Napa Valley Commons.
OLE Health, Napa Valley Vintners and The Gasser Foundation—
- Collaborating Community Champion of the Year, sponsored by AUL Corp.
The Napa Chamber currently represents approximately 1,100 members and over 27,000 employees in Napa Valley’s business and charitable communities, noted Stanley.
“Our Annual Meeting and Awards give them the chance to celebrate one another in a very public way,” Stanley said.
The 2020 awards ceremony marked significant growth in member in engagement and participation: more than 2,000 votes were counted for this year’s award honorees, said the release.
“We were so thankful and excited to see such a high level of community participation this year,” said Stanley.
“It is just one example of our community’s great ability to collaborate and honor one another.”
Also honored at the event were the Chamber’s 2020 Board of Directors.
The 2020 Executive Committee includes: Michael Murray (Board Chair), John Evans (Past Board Chair), Christi Coors Ficelli (Treasurer), Kevin Teague, Ken Frank and Richard Rybicki. Additional directors include: Michael Basayne, Gregory Brun, Andrea Clarke, M.D, Alonso Corona, Michael Downer, David Graham, Adam Ghisletta, Jeri Hansen, Paul Hicks, Jason Luros and George Nielson.
Info: NapaChamber.com