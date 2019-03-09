Engel & Völkers real estate announced its expansion into Napa Valley, led by Paul Benson, the CEO of the brand’s largest North American brokerage and owner of 21 Engel & Völkers shops in Utah, California and Nevada.
Benson oversees a new team to lead the shop locations in Napa and St. Helena.
The team is comprised of two groups of agents.
Four agents from Compass real estate joined Engel & Völkers: Stefan Jezycki, Will Densberger, Agi Smith and Pavi Micheli.
Those same four agents had joined Compass as part of the Pacific Union real estate acquisition in 2018.
Eight agents from Bradley Real Estate Group joined Engel & Völkers: Michael Muters, Melanie Muters, Kurt Bakken, Jerry Roach, Paula Schnebelt, Joe Svien, Robyn Walker and Matt Younger.
Collectively, this new team brings more than $200 million in annual sales volume to the company, said a news release.
“With a boutique feel backed by a global infrastructure and network, the Napa and St. Helena real estate markets will benefit from a brand that values local community in every region it represents,” said Benson.
Jezycki and Muters will oversee the brand’s Napa presence, while Densberger, who is a leader in Napa’s Up Valley market for winery and vineyard acquisitions and sales, will oversee St. Helena operations.
“Engel & Völkers’ focus on people, community and client service aligns so much with what we believe in as leading agents in our markets,” said Jezycki.
The Napa Valley market is currently experiencing several trends, said Benson.
“Since 2018 there has been a big run up in costs, post fire, and prices continue to rise in construction at all price points,” he said.
“We are seeing turn-key properties continue to sell extremely quickly — especially when priced correctly. Over-priced listings tend to linger for an extended period of time. We are also seeing more international buyers come to the area, especially for big properties.”
Engel & Völkers has more than 11,000 real estate advisors in more than 30 countries.