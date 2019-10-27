The evacuation order for Crockett has been lifted and residents can return home, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District announced Sunday.
The unincorporated town was told to evacuate after a blaze dubbed the Sky Fire erupted Sunday morning near Cummings Skyway and Interstate Highway 80.
The fire has burned 200 acres and is 50 percent contained, Cal Fire said shortly after noon.