The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory early Tuesday morning for the North Bay mountains above 1,000 feet.
The advisory starts at noon Tuesday and runs through Wednesday at 11 a.m. as winds in the mountains are expected to be 20-35 mph sustained with gusts from 40-65 mph. Gusty winds and very low humidity will allow fires to grow quickly and contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for all of the North Bay until 11 a.m. Wednesday as combined with the wind, relative humidity during the day is expected to be 8-18 percent and 10-25 percent at night.
In the North Bay valleys, winds are expected to be 5-15 mph with gusts of 20-35 mph. Relative humidity in the valleys are expected to range between 10-30 percent during the day and 25-40 percent at night.
The Kincade Fire continues to burn near Healdsburg in northeastern Sonoma County early Tuesday morning, having charred 74,234 acres and is 15 percent contained as of Monday evening.