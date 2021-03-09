Love of coffee sustains Napa's Ritual Coffee Roasters

The difference, she knew, was in using the right beans, roasting them correctly, and making sure that everything that went into the cup contributed positively to the flavor.

She decided it was time to open her own shop. The first Ritual coffee bar opened in the Mission District in San Francisco in 2005. And while she was trying to imitate the roast style that she had gotten to love in the Pacific Northwest, she serendipitously pioneered a new roast style.

Although roasting coffee beans that are over a year old is the industry norm, Rinaldi instituted strict standards: her beans are always less than a year from harvest, as she found that the flavor diminishes after that.

Sourcing coffee directly from coffee producers takes a great deal of effort but results in getting the best raw ingredients.

“We travel throughout the year, visiting coffee farms and tasting coffee,” said Rinaldi. “This year it’s all been by social media and Zoom, which is challenging, but we’ve all adapted.”

Rinaldi said if she had known how hard it is to open a business, she probably wouldn’t have gotten into it. The past 12 months have been tougher than she could have ever imagined. What sustains her is her love of coffee, which she still drinks regularly.