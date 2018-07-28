More than 1.5 billion cases (that’s 36 billion bottles) of beer are consumed annually in the United States, according to Nielsen research.
Most of these beers are made in enormous factories that use generic ingredients mass-farmed in Midwestern states. For these beers, similar to soft-drink products such as Coca-Cola, the emphasis is on consistency of flavor and a steady supply.
But for the last couple of decades, a new type of beer has been on the rise. And as with many fine wines, the emphasis is on local ingredients and hand-crafted artistry.
The small Mad Fritz Brewing Co. in St. Helena is on the cutting edge of this brewing trend, producing beers made with only locally grown ingredients — such as barley and hops — malting its own grain and even sourcing water from regional artesian springs and aquifers.
“It’s pretty amazing how different a beer can be when it’s made from locally sourced ingredients,” said Nile Zacherle, co-owner and master brewer.
“This is pretty much what we’ve been working toward for years, and it’s great to see things coming together.”
In 2014, Zacherle and his wife, Whitney Fisher, set out to create Mad Fritz brewery.
The couple is not unfamiliar with the world of fermentation: Fisher is director of viticulture and wine making at her family’s Fisher Vineyard and winemaker at Unity Wines, and Zacherle is director of viticulture and wine making at David Arthur Vineyards on Pritchard Hill in the Napa Valley.
The name of the brewery came from blending Zacherle and Fisher’s children’s names, Madeleine (Maddie) and Frederick (Fritz). The labels on each beer bottle are whimsical, with images often taken from “Aesop’s Fables,” with names such as, “The Boy Who Cried Wolf—Biere de Garde,” “The Lion and the Mouse—Abbey Ale,” or the new “Terroir Series” of ales that source all ingredients from Napa or Sonoma.
A brewing passion
Brewing beer has always been one of Zacherle’s interests. He started making beer in his garage when he was growing up. Besides going through the winemaking program at UC Davis, he completed a Master Brewer’s program through the Institute of Brewing and Distilling, and he has interned at several small pub breweries and made beer at Anderson Valley Brewing Co. in Boonville.
“There’s really something special about fermentation science, no matter what the source or even the product,” Zacherle said.
“Converting well-farmed and cared-for ingredients into something entirely new has always fascinated me. And the thing is that every time you do it, it’s different — the conditions are not exactly like they were before and the ingredients are different too, which make the process both a challenge and an opportunity.”
Besides crafting unique beer and wine, Zacherle also is passionate about helping build a community of local craftspeople.
“I love the idea of small farmers figuring out that their land might not be perfectly suited for growing Cabernet grapes but might be exceptional for growing hops or barley,” Zacherle said.
Growing local grains and hops for beer
To brew locally, however, Zacherle needed to find the raw materials for beer, so different than the grapes for wine.
“We are seeing more and more local farmers begin to grow barley and hops,” Zacherle said. “It’s sort of like what must have happened back in the day when grape varieties were being experimented with, people figuring out what works and where — it’s an exciting time.”
Farmer Paul Wilms was a convenient source.
“I’ve been farming in Pope Valley since 1971 and have just recently started growing hops and barley for beer,” Wilms said. “Years ago this region was known for growing high-quality grains, and from what we are seeing it appears to also have near-perfect conditions for growing the types of hops we prefer — Chinook and Cascade, which are basically the Cabernet and Chardonnay of the hops world.”
Beyond hops and barley, Zacherle is seeking out and testing various local water sources to determine their impacts on flavor and texture. And he is not stopping there; he’s milling some of the grain at the Old Bale Mill just north of St. Helena, malting his own barley and even working with local restaurants to create unique and custom beers.
Building one-of-a-kind beers
“Nile is one of the best beer masters that I’ve ever met,” said Nathaniel Dorn, co-owner of The Charter Oak and director of front-of-the-house operations at the Michelin three-star-rated The Restaurant at Meadowood.
“I appreciate his artistry and craftsmanship. He makes beer like I think of service and Chef [Christopher] Kostow thinks of food because he takes into account what’s in our own backyard, and he shows an appreciation for our land, water, grain, fruit and the people of this place.”
Dorn, along with Kostow, his business partner at The Charter Oak, master Meadowood “mixologist” Sam Levy; and Zacherle have all worked together to craft unique beers that are served at both restaurants.
“We’ve collaborated with Nile and made quite a few different brews,” Dorn said. “In the past we’ve infused acorn meal, dried flowers and rhubarb. At the moment we are making a beer that includes wild plums from both Napa and Sonoma that Sam picked himself.
According to Dorn, Kostow has final say on the added ingredients, working with all those involved to create something wholly unique and local to match his foods that often echo a hyper-local focus.
“Our first beer was infused with dried chrysanthemums, mustard flowers and rose hips. It was truly amazing how well it worked. You only get a collection of flavors like that from someone like Chef,” Dorn said.
Beers of terroir become a reality
“We started Mad Fritz a few years ago with the focus to make exceptional beers in small batches using local ingredients — and we can now say we are achieving that goal,” Zacherle said. “We can now spend our efforts refining, tweaking and engaging with the community in a way that helps create something sustainable.”