“You are about to enter a happy place,” reads a sign at the entrance of Mad Mod Shop, Calistoga’s newest clothing retailer.
That “happy” theme is echoed throughout the shop, whether from the ready laugh of shopkeeper Andrea D. Hoogendoorn or the colorful vintage-inspired clothing, handbags and accessories inside.
Mad Mod Shop opened on May 10 at 1410 Lincoln Ave. The three-year-old business was originally located in Sebastopol before moving to the Upvalley city.
Hoogendoorn explained her move from Sebastopol to Calistoga.
The Sebastopol Mad Mod Shop was in an all-new storefront at the revitalized Barlow complex in Sonoma County.
“That was a good starter shop,” said Hoogendoorn. “It was a blank slate,” for her new business at the time.
“I love the energy of the Barlow,” she said. However, three years later, she realized she’d outgrown that space.
After hearing that the space formerly home to the Zenobia gift shop on Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga was to become available, she jumped at the chance to come back to the Napa County city.
“It was fate,” Hoogendoorn said. “It’s a dream spot.”
Hoogendoorn isn’t new to the Upvalley town. From 2001 to 2015, she worked at and eventually became general manager of the Mount View Hotel and Spa, also on Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga. Her background is in business, marketing, design and hospitality.
Hoogendoorn lives in Santa Rosa, but to her, Calistoga “is like my second home.”
“I love the town of Calistoga,” she said. “It’s so down to earth and community-based.”
Hoogendoorn said she always been an entrepreneur, and a fashion lover.
She recalled watching the “Sound of Music” as a child “and loved when Maria made the children’s clothes out of drapes. It just clicked that fabric could be made in to anything, and with that, a budding ‘fashionista’ was born.”
“I sewed my first dress in Girl Scouts,” she said with a laugh.
Vintage style seems to be her true love. Hoogendoorn said she’s particularly inspired by Audrey Hepburn.
Traveling to many fashion markets and curating a group of suppliers, Hoogendoorn offers “a cherry-picked collection with vintage vibes” at Mad Mod Shop.
The mix of retro-inspired designs and classic silhouettes aim to appeal to the avid vintage fashion lover, or anyone who just appreciates a little “fun” in her wardrobe.
Hoogendoorn described her inventory as “a timeless collection of flattering mid-century silhouettes of dresses, skirts, tops, swimwear, accessories and lots of other pretty little things.”
She also stocks clothing in sizes XS to 4X.
“People thank me day in and day out for carrying their size,” she said. “The classic silhouettes are flattering for all, so why not” sell more of a range?
At Mad Mod Shop, “you can find your size and get a great dress,” she said.
Prices for dresses start at about $99, topping out at about $50, accessories from $20 and swimwear from $100. Items are also sold on her store website.
On a recent Friday early afternoon, Jane Cooper and her daughter Amy Cooper, of London, stopped inside Mad Mod Shop for a visit.
“It’s absolutely beautiful,” said Jane Cooper of the store.
“I’m a big Marilyn Monroe fan and it instantly reminds me of that,” said Amy Cooper. “I love all the vintage stuff, so this place is a dream.”
“Wherever we go, we look for vintage shops,” said Jane Cooper.
Calistogan Fran Campanian also stopped by Mad Mod Shop for a visit. “I love that she’s here,” Campanian said.
Campanian said she’s a big fan of Mad Mod Shop’s retro styles. “I go to a lot of Rockabilly events, and she has classic Rockabilly vintage styles.”
“I’m enjoying everything about this store. It’s a perfect addition to town.”
“I love this shop,” said Alyx Fritz of Santa Rosa.
“It’s so hard to find places that have this style,” and sizes “for all body types,” she said.
Hoogendoorn said she’s definitely drawing on her previous experience of working in Calistoga to stock her shop.
At the Sebastopol Mad Mod Shop, she had less space for swimsuits. But at the Mad Mod Shop in Calistoga — home of the hot springs — she’s able to dedicate more space to them as a year-round feature.
Hoogendoorn said another difference between the two shops is that she gets more European shoppers in Calistoga. “Handfuls a day,” she said with a nod.
Sebastopol’s Barlow, a newer center, isn’t yet the destination that Calistoga already is, she said.
Tucked behind a main street in Sebastopol, visitor might not realize the Barlow was there. In Calistoga, Hoogendoorn shop is located on the city’s main street. There’s no missing her colorful window displays.
Another difference is that Sebastopol doesn’t have the same built-in hotel base that Calistoga has.
“There are more tourists here than at the Barlow,” the shopkeeper said.
The move already seems to have paid off. Sales are up double digits at Mad Mod Shop since she opened in Calistoga, said Hoogendoorn. Her new space is twice the size than at the Barlow but her overhead remains about the same.
Hoogendoorn’s next goal is to launch her own collection, an in-house line that will be designed and made in Northern California, and exclusive to her shop. This past Friday, she modeled a pleated skirt she calls the “The Mad Coco” that should become part of the new line.
How does she decide what to include?
“It has to pass my smile test,” Hoogendoorn said.