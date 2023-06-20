Dennis and Aubrey McIninch were unsung service workers in the Napa Valley tourism industry until COVID came along and triggered a dramatic life change.

Three years later, they have opened a Yountville retail outlet, Madeleine’s Macarons, selling uniquely flavored French cookies so beautiful and delicate that they resemble gifts from the culinary gods.

Dennis professes astonishment at their change in life direction — from working in restaurants to selling their own gourmet baked goods on Washington Street, the “Rodeo Drive of wine country.” The speed of that transition was “just ridiculous,” he says with a laugh.

Dennis had waited tables for a quarter century in some of the best restaurants, while Aubrey worked as a hostess, barista and bakery manager at places up and down the valley.

When COVID struck in early 2020, both were sent home from their jobs. To pass time during the shutdown, Dennis labored to bake perfect macarons for his wife .

Although Aubrey and Dennis are not French — indeed, neither has ever visited France –those quintessentially French cookies spoke to them — first in the language of love, then as a possible business proposition.

By watching YouTube videos and reading books, Dennis’ macarons got better and better. In the summer of 2020, he went back to waiting at Bistro Jeanty, but began selling macarons on the side to the Oakville Grocery.

“At a certain point I realized this was a way out,” Dennis said. If he and Aubrey had their own business, they could give up working evenings and weekends and be home more with their young daughter Madeleine (“Maddie”), whose picture now adorns their packaging.

They quit their jobs and began selling these dainty French sandwich cookies to select local stores, at the Friday farmers market in St. Helena and the Saturday farmers market in Napa, nationally through their website, and to hotels as part of guest “turn-down” service.

The logical next time, a retail store, opened this year on Valentine’s Day.

Madeleine’s Macarons is on the north side of town, snuggled into a cute space formerly occupied by Southside Café in the Stewart Cellars complex. Restoration Hardware is across the street.

The bakery distinguishes itself from traditional bakers of macarons by offering more than 30 highly creative buttercream flavors such as raspberry coconut, Mexican hot chocolate, watermelon-tajin, blood orange mimosa and lemon drop. More than two dozen varieties are always available, including seasonal favorites – in autumn, buttered rum and pumpkin spice.

The bakery sells several savory macarons, including thyme with feta and beet with goat cheese, which are popular with wineries as tasting room fare, the McIniches said.

Because macarons only contain egg whites, the couple hit upon making frozen custards to make use of all those yolks.

Macarons are labor intensive, said Dennis, which is reflected in the price — $3 apiece. A lavender box of 12 sells for $34.

“There is a mystique about macarons” that few cookies can match, said Aubrey. “They have to be done perfectly. There’s an eggshell crunch on the outside and a chewy center.”

For bargain hunters, Madeleine’s Macarons sells “Maddie’s Misses” in a bag at farmers markets. These less-than-perfectly-formed cookies are $16.50 for 12.

The Yountville site sells a full spectrum of coffee drinks with beans from Linea Caffe of San Francisco. “The word is out,” Aubrey said. “We have the best coffee in town.”

Aubrey said she’s happy with the way the retail site, with its airy, friendly vibe and seating inside and out, turned out. “We decided if we’re going to do it, do it perfectly,” she said.

Their family-owned enterprise now has 14 employees, and rents a baking facility near the Napa County Airport. Dennis oversees production, while Aubrey handles the retail operation, bookkeeping and promotion.

Business has tripled every year since 2020, Aubrey said, and sales at the Yountville store are growing, with each week’s revenue exceeding the previous week.

The size of the McIninch family has also grown. Maddie will be 6 in July. Her sister Ruby will turn 2 the same month.

The preferred pronunciation for macaron is mack-a-ron, but if a customer says mack-a-roon no one’s about to offer a correction, Aubrey said.

Madeleine’s Macarons is located at 6752 Washington St., Yountville. Open daily. Info: madeleinesmacarons.com.

