Making a gutsy move: Napa Valley local opens Habituate at First Street Napa

Haley Shackford describes Habituate, which she opened on Labor Day weekend last year, as a “carefully curated brand of housewares and clothing that style your life. Need a gift, want to furnish a room or buy an outfit? That’s what Habituate is.”
The store has been very well received, said Shackford.
“People say. ‘Oh, we love your store,’ and ‘Your price points are great,’ all the time, which makes me feel good about what we are doing.”
Still, opening in the middle of a pandemic was a gutsy move, and you might ask, if she had known then what we all know now, would she still have opened when she did?
It’s a question Shackford can answer quickly, enthusiastically and without ambiguity. “Absolutely!”
Admittedly, COVID has had some negative impacts.
“This was supposed to be the first year that all three of my kids would be in school, and I planned on being able to spend a lot of time in the store. Instead, like lots of moms, I became a teacher.”
Shackford said she was fortunate enough to hire a strong staff, with even family friends coming to the rescue, so she’s been able to focus on homeschooling as well as her business.
Shackford dreamed of getting into retail while still a kid. In her early twenties, she sent herself a “goal” email, stating her intention to get into the business.
But other things got in the way, and she became a banker, specializing in business finance. While she respected the people she worked for, it was just a job. She knew that eventually, she’d have to make a change.
Out of the blue, a friend, long familiar with Shackford‘s creative and fashionable side, asked her to stage four houses that she was building. Shackford had never even considered doing that professionally but it sounded like a creative challenge and she agreed to try it. She loved it.
When her daughter was born, she knew it was time for a change, and opened an interior design business, “House a Home,” which she’s been running for seven years.
Since the beginning, clients constantly ask her where they can get the products she uses. Remembering that email from her twenties, Shackford knew the time was right to open a store.
“Between being a wife, mother and business owner, I was only working 27 hours a day, so why not?” she said with a laugh.
Habituate is the perfect complement to House a Home. Now she can help clients throughout their entire remodels, from furniture to the smaller, finishing touches, such as candles.
Since the second stay-at-home order at the end of last year, it’s been noticeably quieter downtown.
“September, when we still had outdoor dining, was a great month. People were out and about and the energy was good. Now, without diners or visitors, it’s definitely quieter,” she said.
She’s had to pivot, but despite it all, business has been better than she thought it might be.
“We’ve cut back our store hours and rely more on our online business, but our Locals have been amazing. I was a little worried about Christmas, but Napa really supported us, and December was great.”
All these months of staying at home has impacted the kind of clothing her customers are looking for.
“The trend now is for anything that’s cozy and versatile. Loungewear that you can wear out of the house is perfect.”
Shackford herself is very stylish, always looking comfortable and relaxed. It’s a look many women like and find at Habituate, whose customers are usually from 18 to 60.
COVID has actually been good for the interior design component of her business.
“People have spent a lot of time in their homes, looking around and thinking it’s time for a change,” Shackford said with a smile.
She is currently working on eight different projects. “I’m redoing a laundry room and using furnishings from Habituate.”
She also credits Andrew Mazotti of First Street Napa, who she has known since high school, for his strong support and encouragement.
“Andrew and the whole team at Zapolski have been a dream to work with.”
Open daily. Shophabituate.com or houseahome.com. 1300 First Street Suite 319.
