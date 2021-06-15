Making new moves at Napa's Wunder Boutique + Salon, and celebrating 5 years

It’s been a busy couple of months for Lisa Wunderlich and the crew at Napa's Wunder Boutique + Salon.

First, they were allowed to reopen for business after the spa industry was shut down three times during COVID, second because they celebrated five years in business, and third because they just moved the shop to 1317 First St., next to Anette’s and across from Eiko’s.

To take those in order: “COVID was stressful, devastating, and scary,” said Lisa. “First, we were closed in March. We opened a few months later and were closed again. The third time we were closed was almost too much.”

On the P&L side, the only thing truly disrupted was Wunder’s income stream.

“Throughout all of it, we had to keep paying the bills. We did get an SBA loan, which made all the difference in the world. That has to be paid back, but we’re in business again.”

The irony of the closures is that spas were hit the hardest, and yet few industries are as equipped to deal with COVID as the spa industry.

“We study sanitation in school, and we knew what to do and how to be safe before anybody told us what to do. It was baffling.”