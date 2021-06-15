Making new moves at Napa's Wunder Boutique + Salon, and celebrating 5 years

It’s been a busy couple of months for Lisa Wunderlich and the crew at Napa's Wunder Boutique + Salon.
First, they were allowed to reopen for business after the spa industry was shut down three times during COVID, second because they celebrated five years in business, and third because they just moved the shop to 1317 First St., next to Anette’s and across from Eiko’s.
To take those in order: “COVID was stressful, devastating, and scary,” said Lisa. “First, we were closed in March. We opened a few months later and were closed again. The third time we were closed was almost too much.”
On the P&L side, the only thing truly disrupted was Wunder’s income stream.
“Throughout all of it, we had to keep paying the bills. We did get an SBA loan, which made all the difference in the world. That has to be paid back, but we’re in business again.”
The irony of the closures is that spas were hit the hardest, and yet few industries are as equipped to deal with COVID as the spa industry.
“We study sanitation in school, and we knew what to do and how to be safe before anybody told us what to do. It was baffling.”
On the plus side, Wunder Boutique + Spa celebrated five years of being in business in November of last year.
“We had cookies, but that was pretty much it. We figured we’d wait until things opened up.” The store hosted a grand re-opening on May 28, said Lisa.
Which is saving the best for last—Wunder moved from Second Street to First, next to Anette’s and across from Eiko’s, just weeks ago. And the new place is gorgeous.
“We liked being on Second, but this space allows us to really define ourselves as both a boutique and spa and not just a spa with a few clothing and gift items up front.”
Lisa’s dad deserves a lot of credit for the new look — he’s a general contractor and spent the better part of a month remodeling the new place. “There’s no way I could have done this without him.”
Wunder stocks an ever-evolving selection of accessories, including purses, statement-piece jewelry, and scarves. They also carry gift items, such as candles, soaps, greeting cards or one-of-a-kind locally produced jewelry. The new location means more clothing, “select clothing,” according to Lisa.
“We now have tees, dresses, shawls, and wraps.”
Lisa’s parents moved to Napa in 1975, after her dad had accepted a job to run The Lost Trancas Bar and Tom Foolery. Her mom, Terry, thought about being a court reporter but figured she’d get bored.
She drove all over the county, just to get acquainted with her new home, and decided to get into real estate. She was successful from the get-go and is still an active agent who has held many local, regional, and national leadership positions in the profession.
Despite growing up with a mother who was doing so well, Lisa didn’t see real estate as her path.
“The problem for me was that I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I finished high school,” she said. “I spent a year at Napa College, and then transferred to Santa Barbara. I spent my junior year abroad, but still didn’t know what I wanted to do and moved back home.”
Terry Wunderlich offered her daughter a job in her real estate office. Lisa had worked there a couple of years during high school (“licking envelopes and all the other glamorous stuff,” she joked) so it meant for a soft re-entry from her time abroad.
Lisa even thought about getting her real estate license, but then took off for Europe again. When she returned, her mother had a heart-to-heart talk with her.
“You really don’t want to do this, do you?” said Terry. Lisa had an easy answer for that one. “No, I really don’t.”
Instead, Lisa opted for beauty school, enrolling at age twenty-four. That’s where she fell into her grove, and she’s been active in that field for over fifteen years.
Wunder is much more than just a business — it’s a place Lisa can express her creative passions and share them with others.
She enjoys every day she spends at the boutique and spa, thankful for the decision she made several years ago NOT to follow in the family business.
“Wunder gives me the chance to connect with people. I used to joke that I wanted to be a therapist, and I sort of am.”
As a hairdresser, she’s heard about people’s marriages, divorces, children, and people’s medical conditions, everything from cancer to pregnancies.
“Getting your hair done is a relaxing experience, and it gives people the chance to open up. People will say things they haven’t even shared with their families.”
She also enjoys making women look and feel good. “I was in retail in women’s fashion for three years. Wunder is the perfect place for me to stay involved with that and still do hair.”
While she thoroughly enjoys owning a business, it’s admittedly hard work.
“I knew I’d have to work a lot, but I didn’t know how long that would last.” When someone calls in sick, she has to cover for them. “It all falls on me.”
She is blessed to have family and friends she can count on. “I had planned a vacation a while back, paid a lot of money for it and then something came up at the shop. I asked my mom, friends, even other hairdressers to help me out, which thankfully they did.”
Despite what can be a hectic work life, Lisa feels a responsibility to give back and volunteers with different nonprofits. She was a member and past-president of the 20-30 Club. “It was a strong service organization and kept us busy. I made a lot of really close friends through the Club.”
How does this small business owner define success?
“Success for me means creating an environment that people want to share. It’s about community connection. Staff is incredibly important to me,” said Lisa.
She is also fiercely committed to her family. “I would never leave Napa. This is where my parents are, my brother Chris, his wife Nadia, and their kids — they mean everything to me.”
Terry is still in real estate, as are Chris and Nadia. “We’re all spoiled,” said Lisa. We are working for small, boutique companies. If we weren’t doing what we are doing, I’ll bet we would all be working for nonprofit groups.”
Wunder Boutique + Spa is open every day except Sunday. 257-7527, or wundernapa.com.
Jeff Doran
