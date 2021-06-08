Maxxed Nutrition: nutritional supplements for all, with a side of good advice

Daniels said Maxxed Nutrition stands out because of how he interacts with customers.

“I offer positive support, feedback, and motivation to help clients stay on track,” said Daniels. Daniels said especially during the pandemic, people can fall off their diet or miss a workout.

“That’s why I call or text, to tell people how to recover and keep going. I share photos that show my progress. I also share photos that show how customers and clients to whom I offer personal training are building strength,” said Daniels.

Daniels said social media is key to growing a customer base.

“With Instagram, people find me at different points on their fitness journey. Sometimes they come in at the start. Other times they’re already competing as a bodybuilder. I start helping customers by offering them if there’s anything they are looking for. I try to see what their fitness goals are so I can lead them on the right path,” said Daniels.

The first two to four weeks is the hardest period of adjustment.

“After that, it keeps getting easier. I offer all kinds of options, gluten-free, lactose-free, vegan, natural, and keto, to tend to everyone’s needs,” said Daniels.