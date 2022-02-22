Meadowood named one of top 25 hotels in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor

Popular travel website TripAdvisor has put out its latest ranking of the top 25 hotels in the United States. Meadowood Napa Valley was ranked 15th.
The list was part of the latest Traveler’s Choice awards featuring the “best of the best” and TripAdvisor’s highest-rated stays.
The full list:
1. Mint House at 70 Pine - New York
2. Trump International Hotel - Washington, D.C.
3. The Nantucket Hotel and Resort - Nantucket, Mass.
4. French Quarter Inn - Charleston, S.C.
5. Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach - Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.
6. Perry Lane Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel - Savannah, Ga.
7. The Ivey’s Hotel - Charlotte
8. Mandarin Oriental, Boston - Boston
9. The Lancaster- Houston
10. The Rittenhouse Hotel - Philadelphia
11. Hotel Emma at Pearl - San Antonio
12. Fairlane Hotel - Nashville
13. Hotel Covington Cincinatti Waterfront - Covington, Ky.
14. The Oxford Hotel - Bend, Ore.
15. Meadowood Napa Valley - St. Helena (35 rooms have reopened since the 2020 fire)
16. The Charmant Hotel - LaCrosse, Wis.
17. The Roxbury, Contemporary Catskill Lodging - Roxbury, N.Y.
18. Grande Colonial La Jolla - San Diego
19. The Candler Hotel Atlanta, Curio Collection by Hilton - Atlanta
20. The Oxford Hotel - Denver
21. Atticus Hotel - McMinnville, Ore.
22. Delamar Southport - Southport, Conn.
23. Sage Lodge - Pray, Mont.
24. Hotel Clermont - Atlanta
25. The Spectator Hotel - Charleston, S.C.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.