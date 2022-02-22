 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meadowood named one of top 25 hotels in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor

Meadowood Napa Valley

The croquet lawns and lodge at St. Helena's Meadowood Napa Valley Resort. 

 Submitted photo

Popular travel website TripAdvisor has put out its latest ranking of the top 25 hotels in the United States. Meadowood Napa Valley was ranked 15th. 

The list was part of the latest Traveler’s Choice awards featuring the “best of the best” and TripAdvisor’s highest-rated stays.

The full list: 

1. Mint House at 70 Pine - New York

2. Trump International Hotel - Washington, D.C.

3. The Nantucket Hotel and Resort - Nantucket, Mass.

4. French Quarter Inn - Charleston, S.C.

5. Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach - Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.

6. Perry Lane Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel - Savannah, Ga.

7. The Ivey’s Hotel - Charlotte

8. Mandarin Oriental, Boston - Boston

9. The Lancaster- Houston

People are also reading…

10. The Rittenhouse Hotel - Philadelphia

11. Hotel Emma at Pearl - San Antonio

12. Fairlane Hotel - Nashville

13. Hotel Covington Cincinatti Waterfront - Covington, Ky.

14. The Oxford Hotel - Bend, Ore.

15. Meadowood Napa Valley - St. Helena (35 rooms have reopened since the 2020 fire) 

16. The Charmant Hotel - LaCrosse, Wis.

17. The Roxbury, Contemporary Catskill Lodging - Roxbury, N.Y.

18. Grande Colonial La Jolla - San Diego

19. The Candler Hotel Atlanta, Curio Collection by Hilton - Atlanta

20. The Oxford Hotel - Denver

21. Atticus Hotel - McMinnville, Ore.

22. Delamar Southport - Southport, Conn.

23. Sage Lodge - Pray, Mont.

24. Hotel Clermont - Atlanta

25. The Spectator Hotel - Charleston, S.C.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know about tax implications and loans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News