With menu items such as Dungeness crab cocktail, vegetable and tofu pad thai, grilled salmon and chicken roulade, it sounds like the new restaurant could fit right into downtown Napa’s dining scene.
However, the place serving these dishes may surprise some. Called Vela, it’s a new dining option at The Meadows of Napa Valley.
The senior living community in south Napa is about to complete an $85 million expansion, one that has been three years in the making. The first move-ins are scheduled for May.
It’s a change that includes new dining venues serving these and other menu choices, a remodeled lobby turned into a “chic lounge,” a state-of-the-art wellness and aquatic center, 92 new “modern and stylish” apartments up to 2,400 square feet in size and featuring high-end finishes and fixtures, underground parking and more.
“We aren’t your great-grandmother’s retirement home,” said Eric Mineart, a spokesperson for Pacific Retirement Services, the company that manages The Meadows. The minimum age for moving in is 61 years old.
“It’s been a long process but the wait has been worth it,” said Wayne Panchesson, executive director of The Meadows. The transformation of the south Napa campus “is stunning,” he said.
“People’s perception of retirement communities is a far cry from reality,” Panchesson said. “The type of amenities and services we offer, as well as the quality of residences: I’d challenge anyone in Napa to not be impressed by this.”
Many think of retirement communities as “the old folks home where nothing happens,” said Mineart. At The Meadows, “it’s quite the opposite,” he said.
While Sonoma County and the Bay Area generally have many “amenity-rich” retirement communities, this style of retirement housing is new to Napa County, said Mineart.
The Meadows, located on 20 acres at 1800 Atrium Parkway in south Napa, opened in 1988.
With the addition of the 92 new units The Meadows now includes a total of 242 independent living residences. Once all the new residents move in, The Meadows’ population will effectively double, said Mineart.
To make room for the 175,000 square foot addition, 33 existing apartments were demolished. Those senior residents moved elsewhere within the Meadows community, officials said.
Mineart said the project represents a new trend in senior living, where resort-like amenities and services and a wealth of lifestyle options are far more prevalent than bingo.
This trend is driven in part by a desire to attract baby boomers — the oldest of whom are now 73 — into retirement communities, said a news release from The Meadows.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2030 all baby boomers will be older than 65 and one in five U.S. residents will be retirement age. An estimated 10,000 people per day turn 65.
New residents at The Meadows can expect to pay an entrance fee ranging from $127,500 to $1.2 million. That fee provides residents with a lifetime care agreement, including a discount on healthcare services.
Monthly service fees range from $2,385 to $6,205.
The service fee includes a dining allowance, housekeeping, concierge and security, utilities, maintenance, social, recreational, educational, cultural, and spiritual programs, transportation and more.
The Meadows is also known as a continuing care retirement community. That means it offers a continuum of living choices from independent living to assisted living to memory care and a Medicare/Medi-Cal certified skilled nursing and rehab facility.
Napa residents Brian and Adair Tench will be moving into The Meadows expansion for this reason.
“The Meadows checks all the boxes for us,” said Brian Tench.
“We look forward to living in a beautiful new apartment in a safe environment, great options for meals, wonderful fitness center, indoor swimming pool and a place where we can be looked after for the rest of our lives and not be a burden to our children,” he said.
“I’ve lived here for seven years and everything is great,” said Joyce Compagno of Napa. On Monday, she was on her way with a friend to eat in the newly remodeled Rebekah’s Café.
Compagno said she’s happy with the improvements such as the new café and restaurant. “I’ll definitely be inviting my family,” she said.
And what about bingo?
“There’s still bingo,” said Mineart with a smile. But residents were also watching “Free Solo,” the new film about rock climber Alex Honnold on his quest to perform a free solo climb of El Capitan in June 2017.
The Meadows of Napa Valley is owned by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.