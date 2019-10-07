Delivering babies is fulfilling and exciting for any OB/GYN provider, but what about the time in a woman’s life once the diapers and bottles are long gone?
Early in her career, Lovera Wolf Miller, MD said she noticed a huge need in women’s mid-life health care, so she decided to focus on an important chapter in women’s lives that she said was largely dismissed – menopause.
“Perimenopause and postmenopause encompass more than one-half of a woman’s life and unnecessarily conjure visions of decline and demise,” said Miller. “I want to empower and educate these women, so they can live their life to the fullest.”
Miller received her medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in Loma Linda, California, and completed her residency at Glendale Adventist Medical Center in Glendale.
She is board certified by the Fellow American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology with further specialization as a NAMS Certified Menopause Practitioner.
In 2011, she and her husband, David C. Miller, MD, wrote a best-selling book about menopause, titled “Womenopause: Stop Pausing and Start Living,” which tackled the latest trends in treatment strategies, the controversy of hormone therapy and all of the ill-informed opinions.
“Every single day, 6,000 American women reach menopause – I want to be a resource for that group of women who may be fearful of the unknown,” said Miller. “I’m excited to build relationships with my new patients in Napa and partner with them on their health and wellness journey.”
With more than 40 years of experience, Miller also specializes in gynecology, sexual health, weight management, reproductive health, medically supervised lifestyle programs and survivor health.
Miller serves patients at the new Adventist Health clinic in Napa, located at 1100 Trancas Street, Suite 250. For details, call 707-253-1135.