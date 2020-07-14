Milo and Friends Pet Boutique, Napa’s choice for dapper dogs and fancy cats

Manasse also organized the online store by category, such as dog leads or cat bowls.

She created a search engine on the store’s website that allows a customer to search for products by keyword, category, brand, price, name in ascending and descending alphabetical order, and newest arrivals.

By early June, Manasse had rethought how to open the store given new state and local requirements on cleaning and disinfecting, as well as the need for personal protective equipment and social distancing.

“We had a wonderful grand opening, with several customers, all of whom socially distanced, coming into the store a few at a time,” said Manasse. “So far we’ve seen a lot of interest from pets and owners.”

Madison Manasse, a clerk at Milo and Friends, said she enjoys working at the store because it is a fun and friendly place to work.

“Our family has always been really tight-knit and supportive.” Madison said. “We’re about being there for one another, no matter what the goal. Chandler is ambitious, hardworking, and has a bubbly personality. I think the store will succeed because she’s found really good products for the animals. She always wants to help everyone.”