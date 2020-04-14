Mom and pop stores need cash now. But a federal rescue is still mired in confusion

Swann is still paying her employees. "I don't want to put them on unemployment," she said. But she's not sure how long she can continue. "The number of dogs we did a day are necessary to bring in the money to pay the bills," she said, including $4,500 a month for rent.

Her workers qualify for direct payments of $1,200 promised by the federal government, but they are still waiting.

"That money hasn't showed up in anybody's account," Swann said.

Mnuchin said Monday that the money is expected to show up in bank accounts by Wednesday.

Swann is seeking a $47,500 PPP loan, but the process has been painful. The second the PPP opened for applications on April 3, Swann was at her computer, trying to call up up the relevant page at Wells Fargo, her commercial banker.

"I made several attempts," she said. "It just crashed and crashed. I tried to call them. No answer."

A man from her Wells Fargo branch finally called her back to "check in to see if you need anything." She said she needed a PPP loan. "We ran out of money," she said the bank rep told her. "Log on later today; it will open up again, keep trying."