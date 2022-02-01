 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moorehead named senior VP of operations at Central Valley

Central Valley Builders Supply, a U.S. top-100 building supply company, announced Monday the appointment of Bryan Moorehead, a 29-year operations and manufacturing veteran, as its new Senior Vice President of Operations.

In this newly created role, Moorehead will be responsible for driving scale and accelerating growth across the organization, including building on the current customer experience and delivering initiatives in support of enhanced customer needs. Moorehead will report to Steve Patterson, President and CEO.

Moorehead joins Central Valley from OmniMax International, a leading building materials manufacturer, where he served as Vice President Operations, Consumer Products and Outdoor Living. Prior to this, Moorehead held senior positions at Corning, Rubbermaid and Trex Company.

"I'm thrilled to have such a talented and experienced operations leader like Bryan join our organization," Patterson said. 

"I'm excited to join an organization like Central Valley that has such a strong reputation in the market, an ambitious growth agenda, and a passion for its customers and the community," Moorehead said. 

People are also reading…

Moorehead holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Tech College of Engineering and is a graduate of the United States Navy Nuclear Power School.

The Register provides a glance at the eight artworks making up downtown Napa's annual open-air gallery.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Bryan Moorehead

Bryan Moorehead

 Submitted photo

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News