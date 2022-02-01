Moorehead named senior VP of operations at Central Valley

Central Valley Builders Supply, a U.S. top-100 building supply company, announced Monday the appointment of Bryan Moorehead, a 29-year operations and manufacturing veteran, as its new Senior Vice President of Operations.

In this newly created role, Moorehead will be responsible for driving scale and accelerating growth across the organization, including building on the current customer experience and delivering initiatives in support of enhanced customer needs. Moorehead will report to Steve Patterson, President and CEO.

Moorehead joins Central Valley from OmniMax International, a leading building materials manufacturer, where he served as Vice President Operations, Consumer Products and Outdoor Living. Prior to this, Moorehead held senior positions at Corning, Rubbermaid and Trex Company.

"I'm thrilled to have such a talented and experienced operations leader like Bryan join our organization," Patterson said.

"I'm excited to join an organization like Central Valley that has such a strong reputation in the market, an ambitious growth agenda, and a passion for its customers and the community," Moorehead said.

Moorehead holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Tech College of Engineering and is a graduate of the United States Navy Nuclear Power School.