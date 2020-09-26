More parklets approved for downtown Calistoga

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To provide additional outdoor seating for the public and customers at local businesses during the pandemic, Calistoga will be installing four more temporary parklets along Lincoln Avenue.

The seating will be considered “extensions of the sidewalk” and will be placed in front of Bella Bakery and Calistoga Thai Kitchen, Puerto Vallarta and Soo Yuan restaurants, Café Sarafornia and Hydro Grill, and Palisades Eatery and Calistoga Roastery.

Due to state and county restrictions on indoor seating, restaurants downtown have been trying to take advantage of the sidewalks as best they can, by putting tables outside to allow for social distancing.

But the sidewalks are getting too crowded, and the Police Department has been getting some complaints, said Acting City Manager Zac Tusinger at a special city council meeting on Tuesday.

The city will not be providing seats or tables with the parklets, rather, the tables currently on the sidewalk will move into the parklets to allow more room for pedestrians.

“The parklets will provide relief from the bottleneck on the sidewalks on Lincoln Avenue,” Tusinger said, adding the Police Department is very supportive of the measure. “It’s better to think of it as an extension of the sidewalks.”