More parklets approved for downtown Calistoga

To provide additional outdoor seating for the public and customers at local businesses during the pandemic, Calistoga will be installing four more temporary parklets along Lincoln Avenue.
The seating will be considered “extensions of the sidewalk” and will be placed in front of Bella Bakery and Calistoga Thai Kitchen, Puerto Vallarta and Soo Yuan restaurants, Café Sarafornia and Hydro Grill, and Palisades Eatery and Calistoga Roastery.
Due to state and county restrictions on indoor seating, restaurants downtown have been trying to take advantage of the sidewalks as best they can, by putting tables outside to allow for social distancing.
But the sidewalks are getting too crowded, and the Police Department has been getting some complaints, said Acting City Manager Zac Tusinger at a special city council meeting on Tuesday.
The city will not be providing seats or tables with the parklets, rather, the tables currently on the sidewalk will move into the parklets to allow more room for pedestrians.
“The parklets will provide relief from the bottleneck on the sidewalks on Lincoln Avenue,” Tusinger said, adding the Police Department is very supportive of the measure. “It’s better to think of it as an extension of the sidewalks.”
Although the parklets will be used by businesses, “It is important to note that the parklets are for generic public use and not specific to any business,” the staff report states.
Any furniture, lighting, or decorations inside the parklets, along with cleaning and bussing the tables, will be up to the individual users. The city will perform nominal cleaning consistent with the street and sidewalk maintenance program.
Cost for the four temporary parklets, including ADA ramps is $28,000, which will come from the City’s Pavement Maintenance Budget.
The parklet idea has been in the works for five years. The first downtown parklet was installed on Washington Avenue, just off Lincoln Avenue, in August. It’s modeled after the success of such “mobile” public areas in San Francisco and elsewhere.
The new parklets will not resemble that one. They are more industrial, and white with wheel stops and ADA ramps. They also require water barricades which are reusable. By renting out the parklets to other events in the future, like Harvest Table, the purchase cost will be recouped in 3 to 4 years, Tusinger said.
The street will lose 15 parking spaces utilizing the new parklets, but there are “highly underutilized” parking areas behind Bank of America, and Cal Mart, Tusinger said.
The parklets are “primarily a public health and safety issue,” said Mayor Chris Canning at the meeting.
Citing comments from the public, Councilmember Don Williams posed several questions including how long the parklets would be utilized.
Since the parklets are mobile they can be removed at any time, but Vice-Mayor Mike Dunsford suggested they should be up for at least 6 months.
“As we’re heading into the rainy season (business) is going to be difficult for all the restaurants. Worst case scenario, we could have another (COVID-19) spike. We need to create as much opportunity as possible. I understand complaints about the aesthetics, but they are pretty commonplace in towns now so people (visitors) know what’s going on,” he said, adding businesses should be encouraged to make the interior of the parklets athsetically pleasing.
Watch now: Napa parklets pop up around downtown
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.