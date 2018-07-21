After years of running other wine industry related businesses, locals Brad and Lisa Warner have added another company to their roster.
On July 16, the Warners announced the launch of Warner Bottling & Cellar Staffing.
Working with long-time industry veteran Alejandro Alfaro, the Warners have based their new business model on years of bottling and harvest assistance experience, said a news release.
Long-time industry veterans, the Warners also own and operate Rutherford Equipment Rental, Transition Equipment Company, Warner Winery Consulting and Leto Cellars along with the new Warner Bottling & Cellar Staffing.
According to their news release, Warner Bottling & Cellar Staffing clients “are immediately noticing the difference,” — in particular when staffers arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled start time on bottling day and accompanied by an on-site manager.
That extra time allows for the job to be reviewed in detail, and includes a safety meeting and time for questions. The client is not billed for this preparation, the Warners pointed out.
“If there is a staffing shortage for some reason,” said Brad Warner, “the on-site manager will work to find additional staff and be available to speak to the client directly,” he said.
“In my experience, having the staffing agency handle the logistics of problem solving was a critical missing component,” said Brad Warner.
“We are creating a positive work environment for our employees,” said Lisa Warner.
“Instead of walking into a client’s bottling as ‘just a temp’ our employees come in as an established crew with clear direction and leadership. And based on our client’s feedback, this has directly influenced the quality of the job performed.”
Alejandro Alfaro is building the team and providing on-the-job training, the Warners said.
With years of winemaking experience, he has a keen eye for detail through the eyes of a winemaker, said a news release.
“When we are on a bottling job or in a cellar, we treat these as our own wines,” said Alfaro.
“Brad and I have been discussing the concept since last year and I could not be more pleased with the results,” said Alfaro.
The Warners started working with clients from Napa and Sonoma counties about eight weeks ago.
Bottling dates remain available, they said. When harvest begins, Warner Bottling & Cellar Staffing will also have staff available for cellar work and grape sorting.
Info: warnerbandcstaffing.com, 707-210-5875. The business is located at 759 Technology Way in Napa.