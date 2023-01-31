Napa 10 Questions: A natural interest leads Kelly Morris to small business ownership

Kelly Morris of Angwin said he’s been a health advocate, enthusiast and vegan for over 25 years.

So when the opportunity came to buy an independent business in St. Helena called Nature Select, “this was a natural fit,” he said.

However, his St. Helena landlord has decided to remodel, so Morris plans to move Nature Select to a smaller space in Calistoga. He’s still in search of the perfect spot.

“I’m optimistic about finding a location,” Morris said. “I just hope and pray that everything goes well in Calistoga.”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I wanted to be an undercover police officer when I was a child.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Detective.

Not try: Surgeon.

3. What was your first job?

Salesman at Thom McAn Shoes, Baltimore, Maryland. I was 15 years old.

4. What were you doing before you bought Nature Select?

I used to be in director of operations for Howell Mountain Enterprises, the corporation that owns stores in Angwin (including a hardware, gas station and grocery store).

5. What are some of the most popular products at Nature Select?

Things related to immune health, and all the vitamins: your B’s, C’s, your D’s.

6. What’s one of the biggest misconceptions you get at Nature Select?

That you can just come in and take some pill or vitamin or mineral or herb remedy and it will fix all your problems without you having to do anything else. It’s important to understand that disease is cause and effect. And people generally don’t realize the cause, so they think a pill can fix the issue without them having to change their lifestyle.

7. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

People choosing to buy online (in particular Amazon) rather than local.

8. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Elon Musk because he believes he can achieve anything and only those who believe actually try and succeed.

9. If you could change one thing about your business or industry, what would it be?

I would change the overlooked necessity of staying healthy and being proactive about personal health instead of becoming interested once a problem arises.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Write a spiritual-based book.

To reach Morris or join the Nature Select mailing list visit natureselectstore.com

