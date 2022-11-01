Napa 10 Questions: Barry Martin creates a career both on the air — and on the stage

For locals that use a clock radio to wake up, Barry Martin’s voice may be the first they hear each weekday morning.

From 6 to 10 a.m. Martin broadcasts live as host/producer of “Wine Country Live” on 99.3 FM The Vine.

When he’s not on the air, Martin has another significant role in the valley — managing director of Napa community theater Lucky Penny Productions.

“There have been times when I have chastised myself for not doing something more ‘meaningful’ or ‘important’ than to entertain people. My dad wanted me to be a lawyer, for example.

“But then I try to remember that maybe some of the things I do are actually meaningful — to help someone forget their woes for a while, or to be a companion over-the-air to people,” he said.

“Producing some of the plays I've written has given me great joy when I hear someone laugh or see them wipe their eyes, and that has given me a better feeling that what I do has value.”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I was definitely going to be a pro baseball player and pro football player and a stuntman and maybe some kind of singing cowboy hero on the side.

2. How did your dual career in both radio and theater come about?

As a senior in college (in Missouri) I directed a play at a community theatre, and in my bio in the playbill I said that I needed a job when the run was over. The manager of a local radio station saw the show and offered me a part time job as an announcer.

Getting a radio job was fun, and I liked the idea of a regular paycheck, but I never really thought "This is how I will earn a living.”

3. What’s the most common question you get about working in radio?

"What time do you have to get up to do the morning show?"

The answer is 4:30 a.m.

4. What’s the most common question you get about working in community theater?

"How do you learn all those lines?"

That's like asking a race car driver, "How do you know how to start the engine?"

Learning lines is often the easiest part of acting. That said, I admit to paraphrasing more than I should.

5. What do you love about acting?

There are moments in a comedy when you get what I would call a "compound laugh" — the initial reaction to the joke, then another laugh as you react to the moment, then the audience gets tickled a second time and the laugh keeps rolling.

And there are moments in drama when it gets so quiet and you know the audience is leaning forward, and then the moment peaks and there is the cathartic release of emotion that we sometimes go to the theatre seeking. You can only experience those moments as an actor in a live performance, and it's unforgettable.

6. What do you love about radio?

People have a personal connection with their favorite radio stations and personalities. We are there every day at the same time, and people come to rely on us. I try to keep in mind that people are counting on me. I love doing a morning radio show because I feel like I have the chance to help people get a well-informed start to their day, and hopefully some entertainment along the way. And when there's trouble, knowing that people are tuning in out of urgency is a motivator to be fast and accurate with information.

7. What’s your favorite character or production you’ve been part of?

"Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical" was a highlight, getting to play multiple characters alongside Taylor Bartolucci as Rosie, and J.D. Drew in "Hands on a Hardbody" (Directed by Taylor) was a fulfilling role. And it was joyful to play King Arthur in "Spamalot" because most of the audience loves Monty Python intensely and they're ready to say the lines along with you.

8. As an actor, do you have a worst moment or catastrophe to share?

In 2011 I was cast as Fred/Petruchio in "Kiss Me, Kate" in Santa Rosa, opposite Taylor Bartolucci as Lily/Kate. It was the first musical for me in more than 30 years and there was a lot to learn — music, choreography, dialogue.

At one of the preview performances I went completely blank — walked out on the stage and suddenly didn't know if I was supposed to say lines or sing or what the heck to do.

I looked at Taylor with terror in my eyes and said "Lily, I need your help. I need your help RIGHT NOW. Do you know what I mean? I NEED HELP."

I was mortified. It was a poorly disguised failure. I have blotted out some of it for my own mental health. There is no panic like going blank.

9. What is the biggest challenge the broadcast industry has faced?

All the “old media” have been disrupted by the “new media” and broadcasting, like the newspaper business, has taken a lot of punches. The American people have been force-fed opinion in the guise of news to the point where trust has been lost. And there are so many sources of content to choose from now — it’s hard for the little guys to stay in the game. But other than that, everything’s great.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Self-acceptance.