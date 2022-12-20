 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
10 Questions | Samantha Jovel, Sammycakes

Napa 10 Questions: Cakes, cupcakes and cookies, oh my! Meet Samantha Jovel of Sammycakes

Samantha Jovel, Sammycakes

Growing up in Napa, Samantha Jovel said she always dreamed of one day opening her own bakery.

“From baking cookies with Mom, to late nights baking brownies in dorm rooms, I knew that the culinary road was meant for me,” said Jovel.

In 2014, she took the first steps toward her goal and started Sammycakes. Jovel took the business full time in November 2021.

“I've hit the ground running, specializing in cakes, cupcakes, and cookies,” she wrote, and, “I don't see myself stopping there, or stopping anytime soon!” 

1. What was your first job?

Yo’Belle in Bel Aire Plaza.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Event planning.

Not try: Anything accounting related.

3. How did you get into this business?

My first pastry job was at The Thomas in downtown Napa. I always knew I wanted to go into baking and pastry and took a handful of confection classes at Diablo Valley College for about 4-5 months before applying for a kitchen position.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Competition. Baking and sweet treats has a huge field of competitors but I love the challenge of creating something new and unique that no one else is offering!

5. Do you have a favorite Sammycake?

My favorite would either be “berries & cream” cake (almond cake with pastry cream & berry filling) or a rainbow sprinkle cookie.

6. Where can people buy Sammycakes?

Sammycakes can currently be found at Naysayer in Food City, Ritual in the Oxbow, RoLa event space, First & Franklin, Imagination on Fire food truck and Big A’s Sandwiches food truck.

7. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Create more events like farmers markets or vendor fairs. There’s so many small businesses who can’t afford a storefront or brick & mortar right away and pop-up events are our main outlet for getting our name/face out in the public!

8. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Andrea Ballus. I was so excited to see her on Cupcake Wars and when she won, she was able to open her next Sift location in Bel Aire Plaza.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

Some people would be surprised that I’m not constantly eating sweets. And I hate pumpkin flavored items. If I need a sweet treat, I would order French fries dipped in milkshakes.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

It would honestly be a dream come true for me to open a bakery/coffee shop. I’m obsessed with coffee and the artistic abilities of baristas making gorgeous latte art, and I would love to have someone for people to come hang out, study, and be able to purchase my sweet treats seven-days-a-week :)

For more about Sammycakes call 707-307-3787 or email sammycakesnapa@gmail.com

