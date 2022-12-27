Napa 10 Questions: Chef Brooke Garlieb found a new career — at the 'back' of the house

As a kid Brooke Garlieb had dreams of becoming a marine biologist, but when she was about 10, “I found my love for cooking,” she recalled.

Garlieb even opened her first “restaurant” around that same time, which she named Roman’s Palace.

Fast forward to August 2021, when this Napa entrepreneur started her own private chef business called Brooke’s Table.

Someday, “I would love to open my own restaurant to be able to share my food with more people,” said Garlieb.

1. What was your first “real” job?

My first job was working at Jason’s Deli in Phoenix, Arizona. I was responsible for taking orders and catering orders.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I would love to try being a butcher. I believe it is a special craft and I have a lot of respect for people that do it well.

Not try: I would not like to try being an accountant. I have much more of a creative brain than analytical. I also have a hard time sitting down and staying behind a screen.

3. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

The biggest challenge my industry has faced was really brought to light during COVID: the working conditions for chefs (specifically in restaurants). Many people are underpaid, not provided health care, and expected to work long grueling hours. During COVID many restaurant workers lost their jobs and were not receiving proper unemployment. I think COVID shed light on a lot of opportunities within our industry and things are slowly beginning to change.

4. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I admire Maria Sinskey, chef and owner of Robert Sinskey Vineyards (RSV). I had the opportunity to work with Maria during my time at working at RSV. Maria is a strong, independent female chef who believes that good food starts in the garden. Her dedication to finding and creating good food has helped shape the chef I am today.

5. How did you get into the restaurant industry?

I worked at Williams-Sonoma throughout college and then upon graduating I started restaurant management with the Hillstone Restaurant Group. During my time managing restaurants, I realized I enjoyed being in the back of the house more than the front. I found myself making family meal for the staff most days. After three years of management, I moved to Napa to attend the Culinary Institute of America.

6. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Napa could make it easier for new businesses to open (specifically restaurants). Right now, it is extremely difficult and expensive to get leasing and licensing for a business.

7. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?

I would change the difference in pay between front and back of the house.

8. What’s your favorite gift to give?

My favorite gift to give is food. I show my love and appreciation through cooking.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

My favorite charity is No Kid Hungry run by the nonprofit Share Our Strength, whose goal is to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I have a fraternal twin sister. We do get confused among people who do not know us very well. We are very different. She is an accountant; very analytical, and I am the creative one.

