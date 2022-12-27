Napa 10 Questions: Chef Brooke Garlieb found a new career — at the 'back' of the house

As a kid Brooke Garlieb had dreams of becoming a marine biologist, but when she was about 10, “I found my love for cooking,” she recalled.
Garlieb even opened her first “restaurant” around that same time, which she named Roman’s Palace.
Fast forward to August 2021, when this Napa entrepreneur started her own private chef business called Brooke’s Table.
Someday, “I would love to open my own restaurant to be able to share my food with more people,” said Garlieb.
1. What was your first “real” job?
My first job was working at Jason’s Deli in Phoenix, Arizona. I was responsible for taking orders and catering orders.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: I would love to try being a butcher. I believe it is a special craft and I have a lot of respect for people that do it well.
Not try: I would not like to try being an accountant. I have much more of a creative brain than analytical. I also have a hard time sitting down and staying behind a screen.
3. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
The biggest challenge my industry has faced was really brought to light during COVID: the working conditions for chefs (specifically in restaurants). Many people are underpaid, not provided health care, and expected to work long grueling hours. During COVID many restaurant workers lost their jobs and were not receiving proper unemployment. I think COVID shed light on a lot of opportunities within our industry and things are slowly beginning to change.
4. Who do you most admire in the business world?
I admire Maria Sinskey, chef and owner of Robert Sinskey Vineyards (RSV). I had the opportunity to work with Maria during my time at working at RSV. Maria is a strong, independent female chef who believes that good food starts in the garden. Her dedication to finding and creating good food has helped shape the chef I am today.
5. How did you get into the restaurant industry?
I worked at Williams-Sonoma throughout college and then upon graduating I started restaurant management with the Hillstone Restaurant Group. During my time managing restaurants, I realized I enjoyed being in the back of the house more than the front. I found myself making family meal for the staff most days. After three years of management, I moved to Napa to attend the Culinary Institute of America.
6. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?
Napa could make it easier for new businesses to open (specifically restaurants). Right now, it is extremely difficult and expensive to get leasing and licensing for a business.
7. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?
I would change the difference in pay between front and back of the house.
8. What’s your favorite gift to give?
My favorite gift to give is food. I show my love and appreciation through cooking.
9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?
My favorite charity is No Kid Hungry run by the nonprofit Share Our Strength, whose goal is to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I have a fraternal twin sister. We do get confused among people who do not know us very well. We are very different. She is an accountant; very analytical, and I am the creative one.
Photo: Napa Valley's natural beauty in 96 photos
Scenic Napa Valley
Peek-a-boo hot air balloons on Linda Vista Avenue.
-- Submitted by Tammy Duda
Scenic Napa Valley
Seed head in fields of Angwin.
-- Submitted by Suzi Albertson
Scenic Napa Valley
Avenues in Napa; May 6, 2020
-- Submitted by Tammy Duda
Scenic Napa Valley
A bee enjoys coneflower pollen in Yountville; June 13, 2020
-- Submitted by
Suzi Albertson
Scenic Napa Valley
Highway 29 St. Helena, Spring 2020
-- Submitted by Melinda Nunes
Scenic Napa Valley
Kortum Canyon, Calistoga; May 28, 2020
-- Submitted by Ivan Miller
Scenic Napa Valley
Taken by
Beverly Sodhani at Sodhani Vineyards in Napa County in May, 2020.
Scenic Napa Valley
Mt. St. Helena
-- Submitted by Ivan Miller
Scenic Napa Valley
Beautiful night out in the vineyards in Yountville, 2019
-- Submitted by Rianna Reyes
Scenic Napa Valley
Yountville, Napa County, April 2020
-- Submitted by Justin Duncan
Scenic Napa Valley
Golden Hour at Paraduxx Winery on Silverado Trail.
-- Submitted by Justin Duncan
Scenic Napa Valley
Pope Valley in spring time, May 2020.
-- Submitted by Justin Duncan Photography
Scenic Napa Valley
Field of lupines in Chiles Valley.
-- Submitted by Suzi Albertson
Scenic Napa Valley
Wildflower seedhead in Snell Valley.
-- Submitted by Suzi Albertson
Scenic Napa Valley
California poppy field in Pope Valley.
-- Submitted by
Suzi Albertson
Scenic Napa Valley
Vibrant red barn off Oak Knoll Ave
--Submitted by Hannah Harrison
Scenic Napa Valley
Looking up-valley toward Mt St Helena around sunset
-- Submitted by Joel Pagels
Scenic Napa Valley
St. Helena fawn lily (Erythronium helenae).
Photo by Land Trust of Napa County.
Scenic Napa Valley
California Poppies (Eschscholzia californica).
Photo by Land Trust of Napa County.
Scenic Napa Valley
Wild Hyacinth (Dichelostemma capitatum).
Photo by Land Trust of Napa County.
Scenic Napa Valley
Yellow monkey flower (Mimulus guttatus).
Photo by Land Trust of Napa County.
Scenic Napa Valley
Gilia cream cups and goldfields wildflowers.
Photo by Land Trust of Napa County.
Scenic Napa Valley
California native flannel bush seen in Deer Park. Taken by Connie Wilson on March 22, 2020
Scenic Napa Valley
A
Red camellia blooms on Foster Road in Napa. Taken by Eric Zimny on March 26, 2020.
Scenic
California Poppy Season. Taken by Suzi Albertson at
Deer Park and Silverado Trail on March 4, 2020.
Scenic
Charles Krug in St Helena, Sept. 2017
-- Submitted by Audrey Luippold
Scenic
Yountville, May 2019
Antonio Perez
Scenic
Castell di Amorosa winery, 2016
Garry Waggoner
Scenic
Double rainbow in Napa
Leeanna Sherman
Scenic
Bee on plum blossoms in East Napa.
Lottie Pena
Scenic
Blooms at Napa Valley Care Center
Nicole Hermosillo
Scenic
Frogs Leap
Audrey Luippold
Scenic
Beautiful sunset at Napa Downtown.
Jose R Garcia
Scenic
A field of Oakville mustard from Feb. 2018.
Josh Stephens photo
Scenic
Reader Jan sends in a photo of morning fog over Bell Wine Cellars in Yountville in April 2017.
Submitted photo
Scenic
Mustard takes over this Oakville vineyard in Feb. 2018.
Darren Loveland photo
Scenic
A St. Helena vineyard scene in Fall 2017.
Antonio Perez photo
Scenic
Winter stream in Bothe Park in Dec. 2016.
Darren Loveland photo
Scenic
A bird takes a break at Silver Oak Winery in May 2012.
Karen VanDeursen photo
Scenic
Sunset over downtown Napa from above in June 2015.
Darren Loveland photo
Scenic
Almost sunset along the Napa River in March 2017.
Elizabeth Rogers photo
Scenic
Fall season in St. Helena in Oct. 2017.
Darren Loveland photo
Scenic
A view of the Napa River in Feb. 2017.
Elizabeth Rogers photo
Scenic
Glorious light as seen from St. Helena Hospital in this Sept. 2017 photo.
Elizabeth Rogers photo
Scenic
An oak tree at sunset in Kennedy Park in Jan. 2018.
Elizabeth Rogers photo
Scenic
Grapes on the vine at Trefethen Winery in 2012.
Garry Waggoner photo
Scenic
Old Upvalley vines and mustard along Highway 29 in March 2007.
Garry Waggoner photo
Scenic
The Third Street Bridge in Napa California.
Tennille Tune photo
Scenic
An early spring comes to Carneros near Buhman Road in this February 2018 photo.
Robin McKee-Cant photo
Scenic
A view at the Vintners Golf Club in Yountville from 2016.
Bernard Vangrin photo
Scenic
The end of the rainbow on Henry Road in Carneros district in August 2017.
Nicholas Murrieta photo
Scenic
A Lake Hennessy sunset in January 2018.
Kathleen Wallace photo
Scenic
Reader Brett was at Skyline Park when it opened on Jan. 21, following the October fires
Submitted photo
Scenic
An aerial view of Yountville from a hot air balloon from December 2017.
Lori Eckert photo
Scenic
Flowering mustard from 2017 by reader Brett.
Submitted photo
Scenic
Lake Hennessey in November 2016.
Eric Metens photo
Scenic
Alston Park in December 2014.
Marilu Martinez photo
Scenic
Mustard blooms in a vineyard in Oakville in January 2017.
Heather Jean photo
Scenic
The Red Barn on Dealy Lane from February 2017.
Lisa Fonville
Scenic
Fall in the Napa Valley at Duckhorn Vineyards.
Joshua Stephens photo
Scenic
Rutherford vines in winter 2017.
Mari Havens photo
Scenic
Taken from the top of the castle looking south-east into the valley in April 2016.
Salvador Cuevas photo
Scenic
A vineyard view from Silverado Trail near St. Helena from July 2017.
Cris Christensen photo
Scenic
Pope Valley after the wildfires.
Fabiola Lopez photo
Scenic
Clear skies over a vineyard at Oak Knoll and Orchard avenues in January 2018.
Jonathan Ceballos photo
Scenic
Fall colors of Ginkgo trees lining the lane to Far Niente winery in 2017.
Terry Cotter photo
Scenic
A farm between Calistoga and Santa Rosa in October 2017.
Ruslan Gurzhiy photo
Scenic
The Grape Crusher statue at sunrise on Thanksgiving Day, 2017.
Hector Barragan photo
Scenic
Early ground bloom among the vineyards in South Napa in January 2018.
Brian Roddy photo
Scenic
Looking west from Trancas Street at Silverado Trail in February 2017.
Jerae Knutson photo
Scenic
A Saturday morning walk at the Alston Park dog park.
Racquel Beltran photo
Scenic
Saturday morning walk in the dog park at Alston Park in October 2017.
Racquel Beltran
Scenic
Autumn in Coombsville, just west of First Avenue, in November 2017.
Jerae Knutson photo
Scenic
A water run off along Lake Hennessey last winter.
Nicholas Murrieta photo
Scenic
Golden rays of sunlight peak through the sky at Lake Hennessy during a winter evening.
Nicholas Murrieta photo
Scenic
Tubbs Lane in Calistoga in November 2017, following area wildfires.
Nicholas Murrieta photo
Scenic
St. Helena residents are blessed with the golden color of mustard, even in their neighborhoods.
Nicholas Murrieta photo
Scenic
Sunrise in the Oakville Hills in late December 2017.
Kyle Witsil photo
Scenic
The view from the Wurtele Vineyard looking across the Valley floor in January 2018.
Tracy Smith photo
Scenic
A view from Lommel Road in Calistoga in October 2016.
Ryan Nemeyer photo
Scenic
Fall colors in 2017 near Yountville.
Ashley Ford photo
Scenic
Alpha Omega Winery in January 2018.
Leslie Garcia photo
Scenic
Wild lupine flowers from the top of Stags Leap in 2014.
Alex Simenstad photo
Scenic
Fall colors in the Napa Valley in Noveber 2016.
Menx Cuizon photo
Scenic
A Super Moon over Oakville in November 2016.
Menx Cuizon photo
Scenic
A hot air balloon ride at Alston Park in 2016.
Candy Dusky photo
Scenic
Blankeit Estate seen in November 2015.
Doug Summers photo
Scenic
Sunrise at Newton Vineyards in December 2017.
Bob McClenahan photo
Scenic
The Birds at Kelham Vineyards from November 2013.
Doug Summers photo
Scenic
Views of the Napa Valley from Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga in July 2016.
Ciara Ariaz photo
Scenic
Fall in the Napa Valley near Burgess Vineyards in November 2017.
Doug Summers photo
Scenic
Fog above the David Arthur Vineyards in January 2018.
Doug Summers photo
Scenic
Dormant vines at Dalla Valle Vineyards in January 2018.
Doug Summers photo
Scenic
Staglin Winery from June 2016.
Doug Summers photo
Scenic
A rainy day sunset in Yountville from February 2016.
Sakhon Nhek photo
Scenic
Thanksgiving clouds are seen near Selanus Winery on Nov. 24, 2017.
Melissa Patrino photo
