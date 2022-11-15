Napa 10 Questions: Deyermond finds her way from New York to Napa Valley, and wine.

Thanks to apples, Laura Deyermond found her way to grapes — and wine.

Deyermond said when she started college at the University of Massachusetts, she thought she wanted to work at an orchard, “but after taking a course on deciduous orchard science and bringing bags of apples home every week I was apple-ed out.”

“I had a chance to do an internship in New York at a winery and never looked back — and haven’t gotten bored of the finished product yet!”

Deyermond started working in the wine industry 16 years ago and has worked in Napa Valley for 10 years.

Today, she’s head of viticulture at Newton Vineyard on Spring Mountain.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To be a biologist. I went through astronomy, marine biology, geology, paleontology and botany obsession phases in my life. I wanted to be Bill Nye, to be a science communicator where I could explain complicated and technical topics in ways everyone could understand and be excited about. I come from a long line of police and public service, so being a “Science Geek” made me the black sheep.

2. What was your first job?

My very first job when I was 12 was as mascot “Millie the All American Eagle” for the Mill City All Americans in Lowell, Massachusetts. I wore an Eagle head with a baseball cap, a baseball uniform, and bird feet over my shoes.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

I would say the college summer baseball league mascot job. Wearing a mascot head in the afternoon on hot and humid summer day in New England was not ideal but the pocket money was helpful.

4. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I would like to try working at an aquarium, working with penguins and seals. I was obsessed with the Magic School Bus marine biology computer game when I was 9 years old.

Not try: anything in a cubicle, I need the fresh air and dust on my shoes.

5. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

The obvious answer, climate change. Droughts and fires have affected the industry in California the entire time since I first moved here in 2012. Smaller yields and missed vintages will be a challenge that will impact wineries big and small.

6. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

As a female in a male-dominated industry, I have seen Napa’s vineyards become more diverse with female vineyard crews and leaders, but we still have a way to go. Industry groups like Batonnage and Wine Women help to empower, but I think mentorship is vital. When you come from outside of the industry it can be daunting figuring out what jobs are available and even what is a fair salary for different positions.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I admire innovators and risk takers, for example, the Madame Clicquot was the first to figure out how to remove sediment and yeast from Champagne bottles by riddling. She was a powerful female in a male-dominated industry who was able to make significant changes in her industry and her legacy lives on today.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I would like to be the general manager of a winery within the next five to 10 years. I have been slowly absorbing knowledge from my coworkers at Newton Vineyard and Moët Hennessy to supplement my science-heavy educational background.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I am a mezzo-soprano. I was in chorus from elementary school through college. My vocal training helps me be heard in the vineyard as I can easily project my voice without straining over tractors and rows to direct the teams during harvest.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

I want to travel somewhere where the light pollution is non-existent enough to see the Milky Way as bright as the moon. I traveled to Finland a few years ago to see the Aurora Borealis and it was spectacular.

To reach Deyermond email: ldeyermond@newtonvineyard.com