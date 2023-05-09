Napa dentist Dr. Sasha Rozenberg explained the inspiration that led to her career in the dental industry.

Growing up, “I had great admiration for my dentist,” recalled Rozenberg.

After doing some research, “I realized that dentistry could provide me with a career that would allow me to make a real difference in people’s lives — improving their health, self-esteem, and confidence,” she wrote.

“I also learned that dentistry would give me the opportunity to choose from several specialties with the option to have my own practice while building a team to create the culture that I envisioned.”

In March, Rozenberg purchased the dental office of longtime Napa dentist Dr. Cecil Lamberton.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

From a young age, my natural curiosity and love for learning inspired me to explore the world around me. I spent hours studying anatomy books and asking questions about everything from nature to the human body. My childhood love of science and art drove me to pursue a career in dentistry that allows me to continue growing and developing as a person and professional.

2. What was your first job?

My first job was as a camp counselor in Walnut Creek. It was an incredible experience for me, as it helped me develop leadership skills and build strong working relationships. I was responsible for managing schedules and activities, which required me to be creative and adaptable to the needs of the children. This role taught me valuable lessons in patience, teamwork, and effective communication.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: One job I would love to try is working at a ski resort. Skiing is a passion of mine and I really enjoy being outdoors in the mountains. Some of my fondest memories are of skiing with family and friends in Tahoe. Working at a ski resort would allow me to help people stay safe on the slopes and share my love for the sport with others

Not try: I wouldn't want a job that would require me to sit at a desk all day long and isolate myself from other people. I really enjoy being part of a team and working closely with others. While some may prefer the solitude of a desk or remote work, I find it important to actively build relationships and stay engaged with others. As a dentist, I strive to provide a welcoming environment for my patients and staff alike, and being able to interact and connect with them on a personal level is a key part of that.

4. Tell us about your training to become a dentist.

I attended UC Davis and received my undergraduate degree in Neurobiology. Following my undergraduate studies, I attended the Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health and received my Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry and Certificate in Public Health. I graduated at the top of my class and received the Esthetic Dentistry Award for excelling at cosmetic treatments.

After completing my dental degree, I pursued a rigorous General Practice Residency at the University of Minnesota. I learned how to treat multi-disciplinary cases focusing on medically complex patients. I am one of only a few dentists in the country to have completed a dental lab technician program.

Completing this program deepened my perspective and understanding of esthetics. To deliver the best care to my patients, I regularly participate in advanced training that has included full mouth rehabilitation, dental implants, crowns, veneers, occlusion, cosmetics, and Botox.

5. What is the biggest challenge the dental industry has faced?

The recent pandemic has been a significant challenge for the dental industry, with many clinics being forced to limit their operations or even close their doors. Compounding this issue is the growing shortage of dental staff members. As a result, many communities are left without access to essential dental care. However, dental practices have demonstrated resilience and adaptability by adopting new technologies, enhancing infection control measures, and shifting toward a more preventative approach to patient care.

6. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local businesses?

Small local businesses are historically an integral part of the Napa community and its charm.

Napa can help to promote and support locally owned small businesses by involving them in organized events, such as festivals, community gatherings, or other promotional events.

7. If you could change one thing about the dental industry, what would it be?

The trend of small dental offices being purchased by large corporate-owned companies. While these acquisitions may seem like a good business move, they often result in a negative impact on the patient experience.

The shift from a small, community-focused practice to a corporate-owned entity can result in a loss of personal touch and care. Patients may feel like they are just another number in the system, rather than an individual with unique needs and concerns.

8. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

My favorite charity is Give Kids a Smile. This wonderful organization is dedicated to providing free, high-quality dental services and education to underserved children. I am proud to have actively participated in this charity for several years. Eligible children from local schools are brought in for exams and free dental care.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

One thing that might surprise people about me is my family's journey to the United States. My parents immigrated from Odessa, Ukraine in 1989 when my mother was nine months pregnant with me. My mom and dad traveled by bus through the mountains in the dead of winter, and the trip was not without its challenges. The bus overheated and caught fire, leaving my parents stranded with no knowledge of the local language.

Despite the difficulties, my parents persevered, and I was born in Vienna, Austria on our way to the United States. We stayed in Vienna for six months and then we continued our immigration to San Francisco.

My family's story is a testament to the sacrifices and hardships that many people endure to achieve the American dream. I am very proud of my family and the resilience that they exhibited in the face of adversity. Today, as a business owner in our town, I am grateful for the opportunities that this country has provided for me and my family. My fluency in Russian has also allowed me to connect with members of our community who share a similar background, and to help bridge cultural and linguistic barriers.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I would love to travel to more countries. Some countries on my bucket list include Japan, Australia, and Thailand. Traveling is an enriching experience that allows us to meet new people, experience new cultures, and eat local cuisines. I am a huge foodie!

Cosmetic Dentistry of Napa is located at 3434 Villa Lane Suite 120, DrSasha@cosmeticdentistryofnapa.com, 707-257-7771