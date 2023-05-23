Terra Jane Albee explained how she got into the food and wine industry.

“I lived in New York City during the first dot com wave and worked in tech. I had to go to dinner all the time with these big-wig venture capital finance bros. I was 21 and had nothing in common with them at all. A friend suggested I take a food and wine class so I had something to talk about at dinner. It was the first time I learned that wine was a beautiful story of soil and humanity.”

After Sept. 11, 2001, Albee moved to St. John in the Virgin Islands and worked in fine dining.

“I learned a lot from our beverage directors and wine reps, and eventually became a wine rep myself," she said. "From distribution I moved to Napa to work at wineries. I was lucky to work with some wonderful brands that were small enough that I was exposed to all sides of the business.”

She’s been a marketing and operations consultant for wineries since 2017.

“Along the way I made friends with many people working in the wine industry and starting side projects. They make these wonderful wines and then struggle to sell them. During the pandemic, some friends dropped off a Riesling that was particularly delicious. They had no real plan to sell it and it just crushed me that no one would ever know about this killer wine project, and so many others like it. Ownroot Collective was born out of that.”

Ownroot Collective is a community that connects winemakers with wine consumers who want to support tiny independent side project wine brands, explained Albee. “I have always been a champion for the little guy, and it feels important to create a space that consumers can find these meaningful and delicious wines. It feels meaningful to be a part of making wine more accessible and more transparent.”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

When I was a kid, I wanted to lead safaris in Africa. When I graduated high school, I wrote in my yearbook, “I just want to have a lot of great stories to tell.”

Both are still accurate.

2. What was your first job?

Kids-R-Us in Miami, Florida. It was right by the airport. Tons of South and Central Americans would come in and buy thousands of dollars of kid’s clothes to take home. They would have us stuff their suitcases for them. I got the job with a friend from school, it was the two of us and the rest of the women who worked there were old ladies. We called them all Abuelita. I really honed my Spanglish there.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Telesales for my college’s annual fund. Cold calling has always given me terrible anxiety.

4. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Coral reef biologist.

Not try: Politician.

5. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry faces?

The biggest challenges we face as an industry are climate change (global warming, wildfires, and water rights), mass consolidation, and archaic direct shipping laws.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

(Burgundy wine importer) Becky Wasserman. She was the ultimate champion of the little guy and a goddess of Burgundy. She introduced the world to so many wonderful small producers and helped their independent businesses and farms become relevant and viable. She also was a wonderful human, a wise sage who focused on the human-ness of wine. Becky was the epitome of a hostess, always bringing people together to connect over food and wine, sans pretense.

7. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

County: Allow small wineries to legally host tastings at their properties. Even with the Micro-Winery Ordinance (which took so much effort and should absolutely be applauded), it is still expensive and prohibitive for many small wineries to come into compliance.

City: Keep street parking free!

8. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

I feel very positive about the future of wine and I think it is changing in really great ways. As an industry, we are becoming more inclusive, more accessible, and more transparent. We are embracing new wine technology; consumers are showing that they care about sustainable farming practices and social impact: and packaging is getting more environmentally friendly. Everything is always a pendulum and while the old guard has its place with the big-bottles-big-Cabernet world, I love seeing alternative regions, varietals and styles being taken seriously and given a seat at the table. There is still a way to go, and work to do, but it is happening!

On a more personal level, I want consumers to be more informed around where their money goes when they make a wine purchase. It is important for people to have access to small wine brands along with the big guys so that as they make decisions around what wines to buy, they can consider the importance of supporting talented winemakers to get to a next vintage and stay passionate about the work they are doing.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

Napa CASA. CASA works with children who are navigating the foster care system. They advocate for our local kids who are facing a terribly challenging time in their lives. CASA is a national organization, but our local chapter is entirely locally funded. They work so hard and need all the support they can get.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I have my private pilot license. I used to fly all over the Caribbean, and it was such a blast to island hop for lunch and be back by sun down. It is a much more relaxed airspace than the Bay Area!