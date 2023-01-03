Napa 10 Questions: Interior designer Anne Alderson collaborates at Napa store Brick & Mantel Home

A native of northern California, Anne Alderson has operated Brick & Mantel Home in Napa since 2017, after more than a decade of running her own full-service interior design studio and home stores in Truckee and Petaluma.

Alderson grew up surrounded by creativity and discovered design at 19 by taking the lead building a custom home.

She formalized her education earning a degree in interior design from University of Nevada, Reno, and professional certification from the American Society of Interior Design.

Alderson’s “easy-going and collaborative work style” has garnered a number of long-time clients throughout wine country, and continues to bring residential and commercial referrals for full-scale design projects.

Alderson is also an American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) certified interior designer.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

Being a business owner.

2. What was your first job?

Sandwich maker at a Subway when I was 14.

3. What job would you like to try?

Try: Chef.

4. How did you get into the design industry?

I got into the design world when I was building my first home at 19 years old. From there, I developed an interest in interior design and began working for designers and went to University of Nevada, Reno and earned my degree in interior design. I earned my professional certification from the American Society of Interior Design. I went out on my own in 2006 as a designer.

5. You built your first home at 19?

My first home was in Truckee, which is where I grew up. It came about by not wanting to pay a general contractor and deciding to do it ourselves. Being that young, I didn't realize the enormity of the project and the knowledge needed, which was a blessing. I don't know that I would've taken it on had I known.

We had just started an excavation company at the time and were able to barter a lot of services with people who had experience and were willing to share it, which was amazing.

Looking back, it went shockingly well. The biggest lesson I learned is how to be giving with knowledge if I have it, to share, and how to ask the questions needed when I don't have the knowledge I need.

6. Do you have a specific interior design style that you are known for?

It's really client dependent, but I would say our showroom trends more toward the transitional/traditional styles.

7. What’s a common question or misconception you get about being an interior designer?

That we're decorators. While decoration is the finishing part of the project, we work from the ground up. including space planning, kitchen, bath and lighting design, tile and flooring specifications, and furniture and accessory specification. With our larger 10,000 sq. ft. showroom, we can work at any point in between construction and finishing.

For example, if you're just looking for a new sofa and not embarking on a remodel or construction project, we can provide that service as well.

8. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I own and love horses!

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I would love to build and design another house for myself.

Brick & Mantel Home is located at 3900 Bel Aire Plaza, Suite A, in Napa. Info: 707-927-3652, brickandmantel.com.

Photo: Napa Valley's natural beauty in 96 photos Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic