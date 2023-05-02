Kerrin Laz certainly has her hands — or should we say, glass — full.

Laz is the owner K. Laz Wine Collection and the founder of Inspire Napa Valley.

K. Laz Wine Collection in Yountville offers tasting experiences that are curated and customized for the visiting group, explained Laz.

“It is tailored to their palate down to the style of varietals they’d like to taste, preferred price point and wines they’ve always wanted to try but haven’t had the opportunity alongside wines they’ve never heard of but ought to know.”

Laz said that she founded Inspire Napa Valley after her mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Launched in 2018 with an annual Spring Wine Weekend and annual one-day Winter Food & Wine Fete, “we raise critical funds for those directly affected locally and for national research,” she said.

More importantly, “These Inspire Napa Valley events help to break down the stigma that seems to hang over this disease, not just for those who are living with it but also for loved ones who are affected.”

Since its inception, Inspire Napa Valley has raised over $4.5 million to support the cause in partnership with Alzheimer’s Association, said Laz.

The next Inspire Napa Valley event is May 5-7.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

On my refrigerator at home, I have a poster I made in second grade. It says, ‘When I grow up I want to be’… and I drew a picture of me singing with music notes coming out of my mouth. Looking back at it now, it makes sense to me why I like karaoke so much…

2. What was your first job?

My first job was at a farm stand on the east end of Long Island where I grew up. I was originally ‘responsible’ for picking browned strawberries out of bins and then soon was ‘in charge’ of weighing the peaches in the orchard. I was barely old enough to be working but I remember being so excited to make money and deposit it in the bank account my parents started for me.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I’d love to try writing children’s books about my dog, Ramsey. It would go something like… “Ramsey’s Adventures in Wine Country.” There would be different volumes based on all the different wineries and regions he visits. It would be a collection not just for kids but adults too. In reality, he really has visited more wineries than most humans will in a lifetime.

Not try: I don’t envy those who have a job with days that are routinely the same, day in and day out. I guess you could say I wouldn’t want to try that but that’s only because I did try that, and it was not for me.

4. How did you get into this business and industry?

Getting into the wine business and also non-profit fundraising were both accidental but they now go hand in hand. I fell into the wine business when I visited DC for some interviews having nothing to do with wine and stopped in at Dean & Deluca for a cup of coffee on my way back down to Durham, NC, where I lived at the time. I had virtually zero experience with wine but really wanted to move to DC to be with friends from college and loved Dean & Deluca from growing up in NY. So I figured I could learn about wine and live in Georgetown. Except I’d have to learn fast and sell a LOT of wine to afford where I wanted to live.

I was at the right place at the right time and was like a sponge- learning, tasting, listening, taking it all in. It turned out the business side of wine interested me just as much.

With Inspire Napa Valley, I also had no intention to do anything like this until my mom was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. I knew I was one of the lucky ones who had the right connections to bring something to life in Napa Valley that could help raise awareness for the disease and also help fund research to find a cure or treatment. It’s interesting though because a few years before, I was starting to feel like my life of buying, marketing, promoting, selling high-end wine wasn’t totally fulfilling.

I was beginning to think to myself sometimes, is this enough? I never dreamed my mom would be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s but there wasn’t a doubt in my mind that I was ultimately going to use wine as the catalyst for something bigger, something more meaningful to me, and hopefully help others along the way.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business or industry has faced?

For wine, the competition and sheer growth of the business has been incredible. But I don’t really see that as a challenge but rather more as a strength. Strength in numbers, more consumers getting into wine. More brands to taste, represent, and share. More regions are popping up making wine. I actually think it’s a great thing.

On the flip, the cost to produce wine has been a challenge that has affected everyone in the business- from farming to winemaking, we’ve all seen a steep increase in recent years.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I greatly admired Leslie Rudd. He was my mentor and close friend. Not a few days go by that I don’t think about something he said to me, taught me, (or) lectured me on. Or a conversation or time when we just laughed. I learned so much from him, but I also think he learned a few things from me. He was one of the most original people I knew – totally authentic and oftentimes just really funny without meaning to be.

7. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

I think the towns and county could be more proactive with helping new businesses that haven’t yet launched. It would be great to have a liaison from the representing town to assist/guide them with particulars like construction, permitting, and other components that are specific to the town. It would be especially helpful for smaller businesses since they don’t have staffing the way larger entities do. And they should absolutely give insight and guidelines to help them build a business that is energy efficient and less carbon impactful on our valley and climate, with the reminder that what you put into the ground and what you do with your business likely impacts your neighbors and your town.

8. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?

I’d like to see the smaller wineries (less than a few thousand case production) have an easier time marketing and selling wines throughout the country. The blue laws and regulations in every state and even every county, vary and ultimately challenge the way small wineries market and sell their wines. Their teams are tiny, and they don’t have the budget or production size to overcome obstacles the way large wineries can with far less issue.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

I’m going to have to go with Inspire Napa Valley, but a close second is One Mind. What the Staglin family has done for brain health is remarkable.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I am somewhat introverted. I seem like I am a natural extrovert, but I have to really be in the moment to turn it on, so to speak.

Laz can be reached at 707-415-5040, wine@klazwine.com or kerrin@inspirenapavalley.org