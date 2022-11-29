Napa 10 Questions: Luck leads to wine career ... and Napa Valley

Peter Wassam said it was luck that led him to the wine industry.

Studying creative writing at DePaul University in Chicago, Wassam decided to add a minor in hospitality.

“I took a wine class at the end of college,” and was hooked. “When I graduated, I kept a wishful eye out for openings in the wine business.”

Wassum ended up working at an iconic Boston retail store called the Wine and Cheese Cask. He also spent several months in Rome and also worked at vineyards/tasting rooms in New Zealand and Tasmania.

Today, he’s the wine shop manager at downtown Napa’s Compline Wine Shop.

1. What was your first job?

Filing paperwork in Harvard admissions in Cambridge, Mass. I lived in the area and got some summer work. I must have been 16.

2. You’ve been in the wine industry now for more than eight years. What do you love about wine?

I love that ultimately it’s a combination of science, art, history, culture and food. There’s a lot of technical detail and studying to be done, but ultimately it’s all about pleasure.

3. Do you have a current favorite or up-and-coming wine that you’re particularly excited about?

I was recently introduced to a producer called Ciavolich in Abruzzo, on the eastern side of Italy. I’ve been really impressed with their wines, both red and white.

4. What’s a common misconception you get about wine?

People still always assume Riesling is sweet and that is definitely not the case. Some of the best wines in the world are bone dry Rieslings.

5. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

Climate change.

6. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

There’s a lot of exclusivity. It tends to draw people with a holier-than-thou attitude, but really wine is supposed to be a product of shared pleasure.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Rich Paul. He met LeBron James in an elevator and started selling him jerseys, and now he oversees all LeBron’s business operations.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Do a backflip.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I don’t like fries.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

The south of Vietnam. I was intending to go there in 2020, and obviously that got postponed.

Compline Wine Shop is located inside First Street Napa at 1300 First St., Suite 319. For more information: 707-492-8155, peter@complinewine.com