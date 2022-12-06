Napa 10 Questions: Maldonado caters to "I do" moments

Cristian G. Maldonado, CEO of Trini’s Catering LLC, explained that his specialty is catering weddings and rehearsal dinners. But besides the main dishes, there’s one thing he always includes: buñuelos.

What’s a buñuelo?

“It’s like a churro cookie (made of) fried dough and the same coating of sugar and cinnamon,” said Maldonado. They are so popular that several local businesses now sell the treat as well, including Oakville Grocery and V. Sattui Winery.

And who is Trini?

“My mom, Maria ‘Trini’ Maldonado," he explained.

1. How did you get into the catering business?

My family has a talented culinary background and they worked in hospitality for many years. The commissary kitchen and catering business model was very appealing, and we decided to make it happen.

2. You started Trini’s just three years ago. How did your business survive the pandemic?

We worked really, really hard. We did door-to-door deliveries.

3. What’s one of your favorite foods to make when catering?

Birria al pastor, handmade churros and the buñuelos. The churro bites are undefeated.

4. What do you like most about being your own boss?

The challenges. You have to perform or you don’t eat. It’s really hard (yet) it’s validating when you pull it off. And it’s congruent with the vision I set for myself as a kid; (to be) an entrepreneur.

5. What’s new with your business?

We started a new business called Gold Bar Bakery. We provide protein-packed breakfast and treats, like chilaquiles and breakfast burritos and breakfast treats.

6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Vehicle and fuel costs.

7. If you could change one thing about the catering business, what would it be?

If I could get dairy, eggs and fuel for a fixed price 24/7, 365 that would be great

8. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Support social media channels and pages like Napa Local and Support Napa Food Startups.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I’m 23 years old and started my family’s business at age 19.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime?

Sell our products in professional sports stadiums and sponsor professional athletes.

Trini’s Catering is located at 1758 Industrial Way, Suite 107, in Napa. Info: 707-287-8997, triniscateringco@gmail.com.