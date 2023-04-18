Michelle Mecchi has worked in the graphic design industry for more than 25 years, both as an employee and a freelancer.

“I feel so fortunate to have found graphic design and work in a creative field,” wrote Mecchi. “It’s always an honor to be part of a client’s project and to see them light up when I’ve hit the mark and it all comes together. And I love having something tangible at the end of a project. It’s rewarding to see finished work sitting on shelves in the grocery store or on a sign above someone’s business they’ve worked so hard to create and build.”

Mecchi said she’s currently booking new client projects with a focus on logo/branding and label design, as well as hand lettering.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I don’t remember having a clear job calling like firefighter, doctor, dancer, ninja that some kids seem to be born with. Growing up, I spent much of my time coloring, drawing and creating. Looking back, it makes sense now that all signs were pointing to a creative career path.

2. What was your first job?

My first job was at Olan Mills Photography Studio here in Napa, in the Grapeyard on Jefferson Street. I was 15. I sat at a cubby-type desk that had tall side blinders, with a telephone and a long list of local phone numbers. I’d spend the entire shift cold-calling each one hoping someone would pick up and actually listen to me recite the script in its entirety.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Interior designer/decorator

I love putting a space together with a mix of new and vintage pieces. Even as a kid/teen I’d regularly rearrange my room and carefully create vignettes on my dresser, desk and nightstand.

Not try: Skyscraper window washer, bridge painter - really any job that requires dangling above death.

4. How did you get into the design industry?

Right out of high school I began majoring in criminal justice. I was interning for a lawyer and nearing the end of the program, firearms course completed and all, but reevaluating my path and feeling a bit disenchanted. One weekend I went out of town to a college party and met a graphic design student. He explained a graphic designer’s role, showed me some of his student work and the Apple computer he created projects on. Fireworks appeared for me and I knew in that moment, it’s what I wanted to do. Before that night, I didn’t know what graphic design was or that it was a career option.

I went to a college counselor the following Monday morning and soon enrolled in a design program. After completing the program I moved to Los Angeles where I worked for a couple of design firms, gained a lot of great design (and life) experience and built my portfolio.

I moved back to Napa and worked for a short time in San Francisco before landing a dream job in St. Helena working for an incredibly talented and successful package designer. While there, I designed wine labels, food & beverage packages and other varied amazing projects.

5. What is the biggest challenge the design industry has faced?

The Internet and digital advances are amazing and indispensable tools for designers, no question. In most instances the design industry and its processes have been enhanced and changed for the better, like all industries. But, every pro has its con. I think the perceived value of custom graphic design sometimes gets challenged, due to the saturation and wide accessibility of generic design. While there’s certainly a place for all tiers of design, working in partnership with a graphic designer who creates tailored, custom work is essential in building a cohesive brand. Not only for the aesthetic aspects, but also to ensure digital files are properly formatted, brand styles are in place and adhered to, printing is managed, etc. Custom design adds value and is an investment. In the long run, bad design will end up costing more than good design.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I most admire anyone making the entrepreneurial dream work, but especially those successfully balancing it with raising people. A few favorites: Anna Rifle Bond/Rifle Paper Co., Jessica Hische/Lettering Artist & Author, Amber Lewis/Amber Interiors, Joanna Gaines/Magnolia — all at the top of their creative business game while also being moms. Impressive and inspiring!

7. If you could change one thing about your business or industry, what would it be?

Those working in a creative field spend a great deal of time and energy behind the scenes honing and perfecting their craft, so much so that it can appear effortless. There’s an old tale about Picasso that has been shared over the years, usually by creatives trying to shed some light on the value and process of creative services and goods. The details of the story vary, but the point is always the same. One day as Picasso is sitting in a café, a woman recognizes the artist and asks him to draw something for her. He quickly sketches her request on a napkin. As she reaches for it, he lets her know the cost. She is surprised by it, saying that it only took him a few minutes to draw it. Picasso replies, “No. It took me twenty years to be able to draw that in a few minutes!”

8. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

Teens Connect Napa, a program of Mentis that supports the mental health and wellness of teens in Napa. Jeni Olsen, the founder of Teens Connect and her team are doing such important work with our kids at a time that is more imperative than ever (mentisnapa.org).

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I’ve recently started growing heirloom Chrysanthemums. I’m prepping now for the next growing season, which will be bigger than the last, with some new varieties. I can’t wait for them to start blooming! Photographs of last season’s harvest and wrapped bouquets are posted on my floral Instagram account - @odetteleefleurfern.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I hope to accomplish many more things, but next on the list is to create a line of products both digital and printed, as well as teach a workshop or two. Both are in the works!

Mecchi can be reached at mecchidesign.com

Photos: Napan Michelle Mecchi and her hand lettering and calligraphy skills Michelle Mecchi of Mecchi Design Michelle Mecchi of Mecchi Design Michelle Mecchi of Mecchi Design Michelle Mecchi of Mecchi Design Michelle Mecchi of Mecchi Design Michelle Mecchi of Mecchi Design