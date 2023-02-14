Some 500 Napa families have reason to thank real estate broker and developer Steven Michael Heun.

Over the past 35 years, he’s been responsible for developing 500 new homes in Napa Valley, including houses in Sheveland Ranch, on Devonshire Drive, Hahnemann Lane, Tiburon Court, Summerfield Drive, Cayetano Drive, Quarry Drive, Abbey Court, Cardwell Court, Cherryview Court and the newest: Heun Lane and Riordan Lane.

The 19 Heun and Riordan Lane homes are closest to his heart. “I had the opportunity to name Heun Lane in honor of my parents Dr. Richard and Nancy Heun,” he said. (Riordan Lane was named after the original owners of the Laurel Street parcel.)

“It’s a highlight of my long career," said Heun.

1. What was your first job?

I delivered the Napa Register as a paperboy, route 72 in north Napa; Young Avenue and Jomar Street.

2. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Worked three summers at Basalt Rock 10-hours-a-day, 6-days-per-week stacking 100-pound concrete bags.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Creating a real estate fund.

Not try: Being a managing broker of 5-10 agents (not at this time of life).

4. How did you get into the real estate industry?

When I was young, my parents invested in rental properties and had partners like Jack Hamilton and Dave Conger. I was exposed to concepts like equity, appreciation, leverage, service, and appraisal at a young age.

I also went with my mom who showed new potential tenants units, collected washing machine and dryer coins from the laundry, and prepared and cleaned tenants to prepare rentals for new tenants. I learned many aspects of ownership and management.

5. What is the biggest challenge the real estate industry has faced?

I would have to say the compression of values in 2008-2009 due to the mortgage fraud creating the foreclosures and short sales at this time.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Steve Cortes, Warren Buffett, Dale Carnegie.

7. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Make increases in salaries for planning, building, and public works so we can hire, and keep good quality people to maintain consistency in processing. All departments suffer from short-term employment due to affordability/cost of housing.

8. If you could change one thing about the real estate industry, what would it be?

Reduce paperwork and disclosure documents.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

The Family Trust.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

To coordinate a real estate financing course and teach it to local high school students. A real working investment class analyzing investments. It is important as mathematics, and practical in forming life skills for our youth.

