Born and raised in California, Bodie Paden started his professional career in technology at the age of 17 when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, writing Congressional budgeting software at the Pentagon.

Going to school at night, he completed his degree in computer science and became a Department of Defense consultant.

In 2008, Paden switched gears and became the chief technology officer of an up-and-coming direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, and has since worked on several direct-to-consumer platforms in the wine and beer industries.

Paden founded Digimatic in 2020 “to combine his love of building integrations with his love of the wine and beer industries,” according to his company website.

Essentially, Digimatic builds software for wineries, he explained.

“I’m building innovative solutions for wineries with my own business and I’ve never been happier,” he said.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I’ve always been into computers. When I was 9 years old, I went to a summer camp that had a computer class where I fell in love with programming. We didn’t have a lot of money, but I desperately wanted my own computer, which was a big deal at the time. I was mowing lawns for $5 a pop, so my parents jokingly said if I mow the lawn for free until I move out, they’d buy me a computer. I called them on it and got an Apple IIc Plus ... and mowed the lawn for the next eight years for free. I learned a lot about both computer programming and indentured servitude during that time.

2. What was your first job?

When I was 16, I started a “computer tutor” business in my hometown of Visalia, a Central Valley farm town. I mowed enough neighbors’ lawns to save up for a pager and to print some flyers that I put on the doorsteps of every house in the neighborhood. I charged $20 an hour and surprisingly got a fair amount of business. It was mostly helping older couples figure out how to email their grandchildren or troubleshooting printer issues.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

I’ve been fortunate to never really have a terrible job, but I suppose maybe the hardest job was when I joined the U.S. Air Force. I graduated high school at 16 and went through a phase where I desperately wanted to leave the house and shed the “computer nerd” stigma.

At 17, I was able to enlist. My test scores got me stationed at the Pentagon. My girlfriend at the time couldn’t afford to move across the country, but being the wise 17-year-olds that we were, we decided to get married so the military would pay to move her out. So, at 17, I was qualified on an M16, moved across the country into a townhouse in Maryland, was married, and commuted across D.C. every morning to write software at the Pentagon where I had a top-secret clearance. I spent the evenings and weekends getting my bachelor’s degree in computer science. The whole thing was a bit surreal.

4. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I dated someone once that wanted to write a play for a writing contest. Since she was spending so much time on it, I decided to write one myself. My play was mostly kind of a meta thing mocking the idea of a playwriting contest. Well, my play won the contest (now ex-girlfriend was not amused) and they ended up producing it at the Napa community theater. I think I’d like to try writing more plays or screenplays. It was so magical to see my characters literally spring to life on a stage and I love to make people laugh and smile.

Not try: For a hot minute, in high school, I thought I maybe wanted to be a veterinarian. After one semester of pre-vet medicine, I quickly realized that it wasn’t just about petting cute puppies and kittens for a living. It turns out, there’s a lot of…fluids…and smells…and blood. The day we had to dissect a rabbit, I noped out.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

My biggest challenge as a business is one that has been plaguing the wine industry for decades. Wineries are reluctant to change, to evolve, and to embrace technology to improve their business. When they do finally decide to change, they do it at a snail’s pace. Frequently wineries don’t even know what they don’t know. When I talk to some wineries about some really basic technology that has been around for 10-plus years, they’re amazed and think I’m some sort of a wizard.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

The name that springs to mind is probably Steve Jobs — (specifically) his business savvy and approach to innovation.

Jobs once said, “People think focus means saying yes to the thing you've got to focus on. It means saying no to the hundred other good ideas that there are. You have to pick carefully.”

That mindset has helped me to be singularly focused on doing one thing really well and focusing on the parts of my business that move it forward, rather than spreading myself thin and doing a lot of different things poorly.

He (also) once said, “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.”

That mindset is what led me to join the Air Force at 17, to leave my boring government contracting job to do something exciting and challenging at great risk to my career advancement, and to start my own business. Take the chance. Make the leap. Life is short.

7. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

I’m going to throw a shout-out to my old friend and previous “10 Questions” respondent Ryan O’Connell of “How to ADU” fame and say we need more affordable housing. You see it every day on Highways 12 and 29 with the bumper-to-bumper traffic from people commuting into and out of Napa because they can’t afford to live where they work.

8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?

I heard the phrase once early in my wine career while working for a high-end luxury brand that they wanted to create “the illusion of exclusivity.” That’s when it started to sink in that a lot of wine marketing is around creating different illusions. I don’t know why, but that doesn’t sit well with me.

I understand there is a market for ultra-premium luxury brands and there are a few wine brands that execute it well with a measure of integrity. A lot of brands though, the customer is paying a premium for thick glass, embossed labels, wax seals, and a monstrous marketing budget while what’s in the bottle is an afterthought. It seems like a large swath of the industry is taking pride in pretentiousness. The younger generation sees right through it and if a lot of wineries don’t change their approach, they’re going to die off along with the aging demographic they’re catering to.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

Big Brothers Big Sisters. I was a Big Brother myself for years and served on the board for a bit. There’s something about kids being in a crappy situation by no fault of their own that puts my stomach in knots.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

One time I traveled to Tanzania and was embedded with a local tribe for a couple of weeks. I noticed each night they would do kind of a call-and-response song to recount the events of the day. I talked to the translator about how it’s so clear where American blues music came from after listening to it, so she asked me to teach them an American song. The only thing I could think that I knew the words to was George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone.” I would sing a verse and the whole tribe would do the “Nuh nuh nuh NUH nuh” bit in between. The following nights, they had incorporated it into their nightly song and I think I accidentally permanently changed an African tribal culture to sing a derivation of “Bad to the Bone” every night.

