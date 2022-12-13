Napa 10 Questions: Part of her heart belongs to iconic San Francisco business

Deborah Baldini lives in Napa but part of her heart belongs in San Francisco.

Five years ago, Baldini and her husband Michael decided to purchase Biordi Art Imports, an iconic North Beach San Francisco business which has sold imported Italian pottery since 1946.

“Owning and managing Biordi requires and incorporates all the life experiences and skills I have had to this point,” Baldini said.

Though often challenging due to the pandemic and now recession, “I would not trade my experiences nor my path, as I have worked with amazing, passionate people and love what I do," she said.

1. What was your first job?

My first job was at McDonald’s. I was 15 years old and lived in Sparks, Nevada. I learned a very important lesson there: “If there is time to lean, there is time to clean.” This began my work ethic I live by today.

2. What’s the worst job you ever had?

The worst job I ever had was not the job, as I loved the team, the company mission and the company. It was the leadership who had a lack of ethics and whose values were not aligned to my own. I have been fortunate to work for some great iconic businesses, including Levi Strauss & Co. who care about their employees. As a business owner myself, I now can create a value-based company for the employees that work for me.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I have my dream job right now.

Not try: Pest exterminator. I hate pests!

4. What is the biggest challenge your business/industry has faced?

The biggest challenge I have faced in the business world is staying relevant; both for myself personally, and for the businesses. For iconic companies in business 75+ years, this is especially challenging. This requires continuous effort to maintain relevancy particularly with younger consumers. We had this issue at Levi Strauss & Co. and at Biordi Art Imports. In business for 75 years, it is important to continually create an interesting value proposition for new customers. It is a balance of embracing the legacy of the business and creating interesting new products to appeal to new consumers.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I admire those that have changed the trajectory of our world, the innovators, the risk takers, the out of the box thinkers. In the business world it is Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Henry Ford and James J. Hill. Yes, though sometimes controversial, I admire passionate people who change the world.

6. How did you get into this business?

I graduated with a degree in fashion merchandising from UNR in Reno and one week after graduating I was hired on by Levi Strauss & Co. I spent half of my professional career at Levi’s, including in sales, merchandising and brand management culminating with heading the women’s and kid’s businesses.

While leading these businesses I attended UC Berkeley Haas School of Business to get my MBA. There I met extremely intelligent and interesting people. It was at this point in my professional career, I decided to become an entrepreneur. I left the corporate world and spent the second half of my career as an entrepreneur.

First, with a technology start-up, where we designed the first supply chain management software for the fashion industry. Then, I was hired as the president of a startup company for Hallmark, we launched a high-end gift company. We worked with artisans from all over the world. I loved this company and the people.

Unfortunately, we were a victim of the 2008 recession, which impacted our parent company and our company. I then worked for another startup, a sustainable home goods company, as chief brand officer, building this business to sustainability and acquisition by a larger company.

7. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

From my perspective, it is all about building community. This is my Italian heritage. The question to ask is, how can we engage the businesses and the community? How can we get the people in the community more involved with our local businesses, and how can we get businesses more involved with the people in the community?

8. What’s your favorite gift to give?

Anything from Biordi Art Imports of course. Everything is hand crafted, unique, one of a kind. A treasure.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

My favorite nonprofits are educational institutions. My husband Michael and I have always contributed to education, with two of our favorites: Napa Valley College and UC Berkeley.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I love the outdoors, everything about it. Camping, hiking, water skiing, snow skiing, hunting, crabbing, yes, everything!

Biordi Art Imports is located at 412 Columbus Ave., San Francisco, 415-392-8096, biordi.com

