As a kid, Napa native Gino Suvino-Vinatieri wasn’t sure what career he’d pursue, but he hoped it would be something to do with movies or music.

“My grandpa used to build stages decades ago and I always heard cool stories of being with all the artists and the good times that came with the music industry,” Suvino-Vinatieri recalled.

He’s worked as a photographer since late 2014, slowly transitioning from hobby to job as of 2017.

“I’ve worked with tons of artists in the industry,” including Juvenile, G Eazy, Lil Dicky; Burna Boy, Lil Uzi Vert and Atrak, and “plenty of festivals, bigger blogs and events,” he said.

Today, Suvino-Vinatieri lives in Los Angeles. His business is called GNoDsgn.

1. What was your first job?

Apart from construction, (a family) profession, my first job was with the Napa River Inn right off of Main Street. It taught me a lot about dealing with people and gauging my service off of the needs of the client. Sometimes people want the super primped formal service; sometimes they want something more personable and casual.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: My dream for the past decade has been to own and run a restaurant. My great grandpa used to be part owner in Karl’s Cafe and The Depot back in the day and I’ve always had a deep seeded love for the restaurant industry.

Not try: I’ve been on tour a few times, and there’s noooo WAY I’d want to tour manage for an artist. I know my skill set and some of what’s needed is just not in my wheelhouse.

3. How did you get into photography?

When I was in college I took a drawing class and that was the first time I let myself be open to art as an idea.

Then I started a clothing business briefly, met some artists that I was a big fan of. They wore some of my garments and let me make single and project artwork for them.

When I was living in San Diego I had a really good job so I decided to buy a camera for myself.

Then I got invited to a show, asked if I could shoot it and just never stopped after that. Once I moved back to the Bay Area I was constantly at anything I could go to, and finessed a bunch of events I wasn’t green lit to shoot and shot them regardless hahaha.

Sometimes it’s just about getting your foot in (the door) before it closes in your face. And knowing how to act and move around the right way once you're in there. There are a lot of wins, and WAY more losses. And the most important thing is to not let those losses define your career. What’s most important is to not quit and let life unfold with every decision you make.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

The business in the music industry, not to mention just art itself, is very, very difficult to navigate. Especially when you have no prior knowledge, and every team, label, individual treats the business in their own individual way. It’s really easy to see quitting and selling your gear as an option. But that decision should first go through a ton of internal deliberation. I’ve definitely thought about it and am really grateful I didn’t decide to quit on myself.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

There’s a music artist from Vallejo named LaRussel that preaches independence and ways you and your audience can immediately support each other based on the success of your music.

6. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Personally I think there’s been way too much of a focus on the wine industry. Especially downtown, there’s only so much a single industry can do for a town and history has proven time and time again that when you focus on the success of one aspect of our society you let a lot go by the wayside. When the youth see’s limited options within their own community they are more likely to leave that community and not come back.

I also think the threshold to start business in this town has gotten way too high. Which to be fair will happen as a town develops. But I feel like it’s pushed out a lot of local business owners to make space for corporate entities and groups that have the money to take over massive lots of business.

I just think what we get business-wise could be decided a little more democratically and less by the city of commerce and what will make them the most money. There are ethical ways to conduct business and buying a million-dollar art piece to put up so tourists can ogle at as they drive through the town means a little less when addressing our homeless problem.

7. If you could change one thing about the music industry, what would it be?

I’d unionize everything. For the most part, there’s no equal representation as an artist if you get screwed over by a label. So that would help a lot of individuals that invest tons of their time to come up with a product for said label to benefit off of.

8. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

I love the ASPCA and charities that help abused animals. But I also hope at some point in my lifetime we as a country can come up with programs that are government funded that gets rid of the need for charity from an individual aspect when it comes to human needs. We all live and benefit from the community we live in and I think we should be more willing to help those in our communities who are less fortunate.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

While I love my job and the opportunities it has given me, there are a lot of times when I wish I had a regular job that gives me constant paychecks so my income is completely predictable.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I definitely want to make a full-length movie, so that’s on my list for sure. Hopefully something that can be checked off soon.

