Napa 10 Questions: Serendipity (and soccer) lead to wine industry career

According to Vincent Morrow, serendipity, and soccer, led him to a fulfilling career in the wine industry.

Morrow originally moved to California to attend Sonoma State University as a member of its soccer team.

When his mother (from Arizona) visited her son, she liked to go wine tasting, he explained.

“My interest in wine was piqued while I was her designated driver taking her to wineries throughout Sonoma,” wrote Morrow.

“Eventually, I decided to declare a wine business focus in the business degree at Sonoma State.”

“My mom actually helped me land my first job in the industry: I assisted with hand-bottling three barrels of wine at Hart's Desire in Healdsburg, then eventually made my way into the tasting room,” said Morrow.

Today, he is a master sommelier and the wine director at PRESS Restaurant in St. Helena.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To play for Italy in the World Cup.

2. What was your first job?

I helped my mom, an accountant, during the summer with paperwork at a construction office in Phoenix, Arizona.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Chef. Teacher. Surf instructor.

Not try: Police officer.

4. What is the biggest challenge the wine and restaurant industries are facing?

I believe the wine industry's biggest challenge is two-fold:

Staying relevant and top-of-mind to the next generation of consumers; especially regions like Napa, Bordeaux, Burgundy and more, that continue to rise dramatically in price (compared to other regions) due to various pressures. So, newer wine consumers are seeking alternative regions that can be enjoyed on a more regular basis.

Diversity (both consumers and professionals) – People want to see others that look like them in an industry to be more interested and feel included, period.

For the hospitality industry, the biggest challenge is people. There was an exodus from hospitality during the pandemic for a variety of reasons; the main one of which I believe is people were tired of the amount and type of work. Many friends and colleagues found work in other industries with better hours, pay, and benefits without having to manage guest’s behavior and expectations that can come with working in hospitality.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Top of mind right now is Will Guidara. I'm nearly finished with his book “Unreasonable Hospitality.” It should be added to any professional's library regardless of their career.

6. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

This is two-fold: public transportation and housing.

Housing prices have soared in Napa. The median home price has risen (significantly) in the last five years, and the rental supply is extremely low. I understand the desire to preserve our farming community, but we must find a solution because employees working for local businesses are being priced out of the market and commuting from farther away.

I have colleagues that commute from Santa Rosa, Vacaville and American Canyon. I'm fortunate to have a "normal" commute of 25 to 30 minutes to St. Helena. The alternative for me is a 1-hour, 30-minute bus from Napa. Having more and better public transit options would help reduce carbon emissions in our farming community. This would also make more labor available, and the money saved on gas could go towards rent, it could be saved, or it could be spent within the local economy.

7. If you could change one thing about the restaurant industry, what would it be?

The pay gap in the restaurant industry between chefs and front of house. We're all one team, and it's something we're actively working towards at PRESS.

8. What’s your favorite gift to give?

Something that is both a surprise and meaningful to that person. The more readily available answer is a wine that is meaningful. I also love holiday scratchers if it's a larger group of people.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

The Boys and Girls Club – I was a member as a child throughout middle school. It gave me so many opportunities to learn and grow.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I have several tattoos. They all carry a lot of meaning. My favorite (is) the kanji lettering on my left forearm that translates to "discipline of oneself" — I had it done 13 years ago while I was in school. I was and am still very self-critical, and I was going through a very challenging time internally for a variety of reasons. The tattoo was a method of expressing this feeling then and intended to serve as a reminder to me during difficult times that discipline and self-control can lead you to your desired outcomes.

PRESS Restaurant is located at 587 St. Helena Highway, in St. Helena, pressnapavalley.com.