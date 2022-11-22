Napa 10 Questions: She's on the road: Napa notary and agent travels to customers

Diana Lyons said she's always liked talking with people.

From about 1985 to 1998, she owned and ran a Browns Valley hair salon called Capelli Styling Studio.

But today, she uses a stamp instead of scissors — Lyons owns and runs a business called Lyons Mobile Notary Service and All Documents Signing Agent.

“I love meeting people from all different walks of life,” through her work, Lyons said. "People fascinate me."

1. What was your first job?

Cashier, Veterans Home Yountville at the Borman Field snack bar.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Psychologist.

Not try: Prison guard.

3. Why did you want to leave the salon industry?

Eight years ago, I had Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. After 35 years owning a hair salon I decided I didn’t want to work with and be surrounded by chemicals anymore. I loved it but my health is more important. My late husband Tom Lyons was a real estate broker and he suggested (becoming a notary) as a career change.

4. What’s the difference between a notary and a signed agent?

A notary can notarize a document like a power of attorney but signed agents perform closings for title companies, financial instructions and law offices.

5. What’s a common misconception you get about your business?

That it’s really easy. That you just show up and stamp documents.

It’s not that easy.

6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Learning all the different types of legal, real estate and loan documents and no room for making any errors in order to be successful and to build relationships with companies that trust you.

7. What’s on your to-do list?

Finish hiking the last 250 miles of the Camino de Santiago in Spain and continue getting more certifications for sailing so I can be confident as a skipper cruising on a sailboat. I’m a member of the Modern Sailing School & Club in Sausalito.

8. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Vidal Sassoon.

9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Someday I’d love to write a novel. Something sassy and humorous.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I’m really not an extrovert. Personally I’m outgoing but I love my quiet, downtime and away from people to recharge.

To reach Lyons call 707-529-0525 or visit lyonsnotaryservice.com.