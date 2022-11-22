Napa 10 Questions: She's on the road: Napa notary and agent travels to customers

Eight years ago, I had Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. After 35 years owning a hair salon I decided I didn’t want to work with and be surrounded by chemicals anymore. I loved it but my health is more important. My late husband Tom Lyons was a real estate broker and he suggested (becoming a notary) as a career change.
4. What’s the difference between a notary and a signed agent?
A notary can notarize a document like a power of attorney but signed agents perform closings for title companies, financial instructions and law offices.
5. What’s a common misconception you get about your business?
That it’s really easy. That you just show up and stamp documents.
It’s not that easy.
6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Learning all the different types of legal, real estate and loan documents and no room for making any errors in order to be successful and to build relationships with companies that trust you.
7. What’s on your to-do list?
Finish hiking the last 250 miles of the Camino de Santiago in Spain and continue getting more certifications for sailing so I can be confident as a skipper cruising on a sailboat. I’m a member of the Modern Sailing School & Club in Sausalito.
8. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Vidal Sassoon.
9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Someday I’d love to write a novel. Something sassy and humorous.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I’m really not an extrovert. Personally I’m outgoing but I love my quiet, downtime and away from people to recharge.
