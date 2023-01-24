Napa 10 Questions: Starting his own social media/marketing business was a 'no-brainer' for Gavin Armendariz

Gavin Armendariz said he’s always loved movies and film.

After taking a digital design class at New Tech High School and learning about how videos are made, “I knew video production was what I wanted to do,” Armendariz said.

“I got into social media soon after since I had spent so much time on it and also studying it because I was curious (about) how it all worked,” he said.

“I realized that it was the future and that it was only going to get bigger. I had the skills to produce great content and knowledge of what made a good post, so it was a no-brainer.”

Today, Armendariz is a partner in Valley Media Marketing. The 20-year-old also runs an Instagram account called Napa Local.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

Professional soccer player. I always wanted to play for the Mexican national team since my whole family is from Mexico. I support them to this day.

2. What was your first job?

Target, Napa.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Lawyer.

Not try: Engineer.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

The biggest challenge is trying to narrow your focus on one thing. When you're running a business and you have multiple things going on it is hard to not jump around from task to task.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

My grandma, Elia Huijon, has always been business-minded and used any skill she had to make money when I was smaller. I never saw her sit down to take a break or watch a movie and when she ever did she would fall asleep from how tired she was. I always keep that in my head and to this day she is the exact same way.

6. What’s your favorite gift to give?

Anything sentimental, personal, or an experience.

7. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

Puertas Abiertas.

8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I have 23 Stitch figurines/plushies (from “Lilo & Stitch”)

9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Direct a DC or Marvel Comics movie.

10. Which other Napa County business persons would you like to see featured in “10 Questions”?

- Mario and Vincent Piombo from Aperture Media & Design.

- Damian De Sena from North Bay Create.

Armendariz can be reached at 707-980-8341, gavin@napalocal.media and vmm.agency