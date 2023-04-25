Seeing as he was born and raised in Napa Valley, Jeremy Threat was exposed to hospitality at an early age.

“I was very fortunate to get experience working in both the wine and luxury hotel industry," wrote Threat.

"These experiences provided me with a strong foundation of wine knowledge and customer service skills that would help accelerate my advancement when I joined the restaurant industry.”

However, it was during his time as a restaurant manager, “that I honed my most important skill—financial acumen. As most people enter the restaurant industry because of their passion for service, food or wine, being a ‘numbers person’ is uncommon. But numbers have always fascinated me and I found I had a rare knack for understanding the story behind the data," he said.

Prior to starting Shieldwall Consulting, Threat spent five years in charge of Bouchon & Bouchon Bakery with the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group. Next, he was CEO/President of Vine Solutions, Inc., which provides advisory, human resources, accounting and payroll support to restaurants.

Stateline Road Smokehouse, his newest enterprise, is set to open as soon as later this summer on Vallejo Street.

Helmed by Michelin-trained chef and Kansas City native Darryl Bell, “We're an energetic and unrestrained BBQ restaurant coming soon to the Rail-Arts District,” in Napa.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I had serious childlike aspirations to be the next MacGyver. I was always fascinated with the idea that complex problems could have simple solutions if you could think outside the box. I have yet to stop a bomb with a paperclip and gum, but certainly enjoy the chance to advise my restaurant clients on how to find simple solutions to challenging problems.

2. What was your first job?

My first job was working Bingo at the Napa Valley Expo. As a member of the Napa High School band, we had the opportunity to reduce the cost of our annual trip by working Bingo shifts. At the time, there was a smoking section and non-smoking (which was basically just slightly less smokey), which made the job very unappealing. As such, most of the kids would just do the bare minimum to make it through their shift. But I quickly noticed that the players would get up in between games to go refill their coffee and saw an opportunity to preemptively walk the floor with pitchers and offer refills while they were playing. This proved to be a very lucrative move, as I was frequently tipped for anticipating their need.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

I worked for my grandfather who owned a termite pest control company in Napa. My job was defined as a “gopher”, and no… this was not a “go for” coffee role. My workday consisted of being the first person under a house to lay plastic down and dig passages under ducts so that the exterminator could get through to spray pesticide. And let’s just say that people don’t need an exterminator under their house unless there is a reason. So, I encountered a myriad of ‘exciting’ things including fungus, mold, mummified animals, and lots of Black Widows. Unsurprisingly, I also found motivation… to never do that job again.

4. How did you get into the hospitality industry?

My first full-time job in the hospitality industry was working at the Vintage Inn in Yountville. I made the transition to restaurants when I discovered servers made more money working less hours. I had never intended on making a career in restaurants, but two years after my first management position I was offered the chance to be the general manager of Bouchon & Bouchon Bakery and thought maybe I should just stick to the path. It was there that I worked with Darryl Bell, my current business partner in Stateline Road Smokehouse.

5. What is the biggest challenge the hospitality industry has faced?

Lack of available workforce. Limited availability of reasonably priced housing makes it difficult to acquire staff without paying rates that are unsustainable for restaurant operators who work with razor-thin profit margins.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

There are many, but Carmen Policy, former CEO/President of the 49ers immediately stands out for his skill as a world-class listener. When you engage him in a conversation, he makes you feel like every word you speak is made of gold. And he will remember specific details months later. Great leaders know how to demonstrate to their teams that they truly care about them. Carmen is a master at this.

7. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Help remove barriers and expedite the process for locally focused small business ventures to get open and thrive.

8. If you could change one thing about the hospitality industry, what would it be?

Tipping. Excellent service is predicated on the idea that you give everything you have to deliver something that anticipates and exceeds guest expectations. To achieve this, you must truly have prioritized your guest’s needs above your own. Tipping generally places the staff’s priority on the reward, not the act.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

Locally, Parents CAN, Camp Superfly and Napa Valley is Better Together. I have a 16-year-old daughter with Down Syndrome, and each of these organizations have selflessly provided my family and many others with support and joy to navigate an unexpected and challenging path forward.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I was constantly in detention and suspended twice during my early years of elementary school.

I went to kindergarten at Northwood Elementary and then transferred to El Centro Elementary for 1st grade and part of 2nd grade. However, I was then sent back to Northwood to complete my elementary education. My mom had also remarried during my kindergarten year, and I was forced into a new routine. I was generally bored at school and didn’t feel challenged by what we were learning.

Info: Stateline Road Smokehouse is located at 872 Vallejo St. in Napa, 707-266-4201.

