Ed Thralls said his initial exposure to wine goes back to the early 1990s when he traveled to both Italy and Spain.

“Coming out of college with a strict liquid diet of cheap beer, it was eye-opening to see how wine was intertwined with family, history and meals,” he wrote.

“Many of the locals even made their own wine and were very excited to share it with everyone, including the tourists,” he recalled.

“One specific experience I recall was when I was in Riomaggiore in the Cinque Terre. I just happened to be visiting during the town’s founding anniversary and the main street was lined with tables and chairs for al fresco dining and celebrating. The entire atmosphere and experience of music, local food, wine, history and family really left an impression on me.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

As he ascended the ranks in the software industry, “I was able to begin noticing certain wines, from certain regions, made from specific grapes on wine lists in nice restaurants. I became intrigued and started blind tastings with neighbors. Why did one wine taste the way it did? Was it the same grape… same region? Where and how was it farmed? Did that make a difference? Even though I can be considered mainly left-brained, I had some creative ability and enjoyed writing.”

Thralls then started a wine blog, WineTonite.

“During this time the recession was in full swing, everyone’s jobs were in doubt, social media was new and it seemed a time to consider other options in life,” he recalled.

Thralls then obtained his Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW) from the Society of Wine Educators and earned a winemaker’s certificate via UC Davis.

Writing about wine and sharing it in the young world of social media “afforded me an easier and direct way to connect with winemakers and brands,” he wrote. As he traveled to Sonoma and Napa over the years, he continued to develop these relationships.

In 2010, after a reorganization of his company, “I called up John Holdredge, who had previously offered harvest experience at his pinot noir winery in Healdsburg.”

“I asked him if that offer still stood and that he was sure he wanted a 40-year-old intern.”

That August Thralls headed from Atlanta to California.

“I had the best time of my life in those three months," he said. "I learned so much about winemaking, farming and the Sonoma/Napa lifestyle. I just needed to find a way to stay once harvest was done. Leveraging my business experience and education I was able to land one of the first digital marketing management level roles in the industry at Vintage Wine Estates.”

Thralls joined Mira Winery as president in January 2021.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

As a Navy brat, one of my earliest ambitions was to become a naval aviator. My father is a 23-year veteran who achieved the rank of lt. commander, working his way up from basic training right out of high school. I thought my path would continue in the military as well.

2. What was your first job?

My first job ever was working as a computer programmer at a timeshare resort in Orlando, since my initial career out of college was in the financial software business.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Bus boy at the NCO (Non-Commissioned Officers) club on Homestead Air Force Base in South Florida during high school.

4. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Astronomer.

Not try: Construction.

5. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

When I was getting into the business it was direct-to-consumer shipping. But while I have been managing wineries: fires, climate change, utilizing full integrated technology that already exists in other retail industries and encouraging/educating younger generations of drinking age about the verve and lifestyle benefits of the wine experience.

6. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Continue to improve efficiencies in the ability for small businesses like us to request permits and related enhancements that would allow growth and take advantage more quickly of market changes that would in turn benefit the Napa community.

7. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

Fast-track open-mindedness to try new things. This industry is steeped in history and tradition, which makes it attractive and interesting … but it shouldn’t hold us back or keep us from trying different things.

8. What’s your favorite gift to give?

Champagne.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp — founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, a brother of the Phi Kapp Tau fraternity (as am I), with one simple premise in mind: to provide opportunities for children with serious illnesses to experience the transformational spirit and friendships that go hand-in-hand with camp.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I was in the opening scene of the movie “Running on Empty” starring River Phoenix in 1987. It was a baseball tryout and I was the pitcher who struck him out.

Info: Mira Winery is located at 6170 Washington St., Yountville, miranapa.com, 707-945-0881.

15 of the best movies about wine and winemaking 15 of the best movies about wine and winemaking The Secret of Santa Vittoria (1969) A Walk in the Clouds (1995) Mondovino (2004) Sideways (2004) A Good Year (2006) Bottle Shock (2008) Blood Into Wine (2010) Somm (2012) Red Obsession (2013) A Year in Burgundy (2013) Somm: Into the Bottle (2015) Sour Grapes (2016) Back to Burgundy (2017) Somm 3 (2018) Uncorked (2020)