After many years of working with Napa vintners, "I always threatened to start a fulfilment company to settle the score,” said Keynan Burnett.

When he received a call from good friend/marketing guru April Damron and, along with the Komes Family of Flora Springs Winery, "we decided to give it a go," he said.

“We started Out Of The Box DTC fulfillment operations in January 2021, combining over 60 years of wine industry experience in sales, marketing, and logistics.”

Out Of The Box provides direct to consumers fulfillment, shipping and creative marketing solutions to wineries. Burnett is the general manager of the company.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To get married and have kids. Mission accomplished.

2. What was your first job?

15 years old, shoveling popcorn at the Regal Hollywood 20 movie theater in hometown Greenville, SC for $5.25 an hour.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Certified perfumer

Not try: Certified plumber

4. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

Lately, it is glaringly apparent that our local community has lost a significant number of knowledgeable professionals. Wine becomes complicated the moment it ferments and most of the time, first-hand experience really makes a difference. I am concerned the loss of our skilled colleagues is already affecting winery operations, jeopardizing productivity, accuracy and customer service. Like spinning plates.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

All of the great mentors I have had over the years; most especially Tammy White. She taught me you can laugh your way through anything.

6. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Waive/discount city and county permit fees and offer incentives, grants, rebates to locals who are starting new businesses.

7. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?

The threat of fire season.

8. What’s your favorite gift to give?

We gift lottery tickets at Out Of The Box, with the understanding that if anyone ever wins they have to buy us a new forklift.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

Foster the City (a coalition of churches providing homes for children in foster care).

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I pursued acting in New York and Los Angeles for almost 10 years.

Photos: Take a look at what's coming to Napa's Borreo Building. Hint: wine. Robert Mondavi Winery will open Arch & Tower in Napa's Borreo Building. Robert Mondavi Winery will open Arch & Tower in Napa's Borreo Building. Robert Mondavi Winery will open Arch & Tower in Napa's Borreo Building. Robert Mondavi Winery will open Arch & Tower in Napa's Borreo Building. Robert Mondavi Winery will open Arch & Tower in Napa's Borreo Building. Robert Mondavi Winery will open Arch & Tower in Napa's Borreo Building.