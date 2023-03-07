MaryAnn Worobiec, Napa bureau chief and senior editor of Wine Spectator and M. Shanken Communications, explained how she got into the wine industry.

As a political science and sociology graduate from Ohio State University, "I thought I’d work in politics — I wanted to help people from inside institutions," she wrote.

Worobiec worked for a State Representative for a few years while in school, “but the experience taught me I didn’t have the stomach for politics. But I knew I wanted to be around people who were passionate about what they did.”

Worobiec planned to go to graduate school to get a Masters in Sociology. “I wanted to write a thesis about bathroom wall graffiti in public spaces," pre-Internet.

But then she took a trip to the Fingers Lake wine region in New York “and found what I was looking for — passion, history, art, politics, business savvy and more — in the wine industry. I came home and threw away my application and got a job at a restaurant and wine shop.”

From there, “I got sucked into restaurant management both for a small family operation and also a corporate restaurant. I never felt that I was supposed to live in Ohio for the rest of my life, so I escaped in 1996 and came to San Francisco. Almost immediately I got an administrative job for J. Fritz Winery, and within a couple of years I answered an ad in the paper for an assistant tasting coordinator position at Wine Spectator.”

Worobiec has been with Wine Spectator for more than 25 years.

1. How do you pronounce your last name, Worobiec?

War-o-bik. My parents are both from Poland. My father was technically born in the Ukraine, but the borders changed after he and his family were forced to evacuate the region during a military conflict.

2. What was your childhood ambition?

My earliest ambition was to be the first female head justice of the Supreme Court. Later I considered a career in academics.

3. What was your first job?

I worked at the local McDonalds down the street from where I lived in North Royalton, Ohio (a suburb of Cleveland). I loved the teamwork, always keeping busy, interacting with the regulars and making the biscuits for the breakfast sandwiches.

4. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Coming up with names for nail polish colors.

Not try: Crime scene cleanup.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Digital publishing has changed everything. Our readers want in-depth stories, but they also want timely news and ratings. So we are producing a lot of daily digital content to supply them with news in between our print issues. We also have many email newsletters, including Shanken News Daily for the trade. We just launched a podcast, Wine Spectator’s Straight Talk.

Content creation has really changed. In the world of influencers, bloggers and startups, it can be difficult to distinguish editorial from paid placements, or to know what kind of relationships are behind the scenes.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Before I worked at a wine magazine, I read wine magazines. I used to read wine writer Jancis Robinson’s columns in Wine Spectator. She gave me hope that woman’s voice has a place in wine.

But of course, when it comes to business, our publisher Marvin Shanken is a phenomenon. He has such strong instincts, he can read people well, and he makes savvy moves.

7. If you could change one thing about your business or industry, what would it be?

While getting information online is fast and convenient, I love to curl up with a magazine. I hope that never goes out of fashion. Fingers crossed there will be a resurgence in the popularity of magazines in this country.

8. What’s your favorite gift to give?

Wine is kind of a no-brainer since it seems to follow me around and there’s almost always a bottle in my purse. It’s really fun to share wine with loved ones, especially if there’s a story to tell behind the bottle.

Outside of wine, lately I’ve been giving out my own version of “Oprah’s favorite things” to my friends for Christmas. I want the gifts to feel meaningful and reflective of who I am and what I’m into. Last year I gave out my favorite cinnamon toothpaste, crunchy Spanish corn nuts, a candle I’ve been burning nonstop, an exfoliating mitt and Cacio E Pepe-inspired mac and cheese in a box.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

My six-year-old niece has Williams Syndrome. It’s a rare genetic disorder, and being relatively unknown they have to fight for funding, education and support. The Williams Syndrome Association has been a wonderful resource for my family, and I’d love to see it help more families.

Meanwhile, the mental health crisis keeps hitting close to home. Even if you can’t donate to terrific organizations like One Mind, you can at least go around being nice to people.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

Before the pandemic, I had a part-time, seasonal job as a zombie at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo. I spent several years getting dressed up and scaring people, and my favorite thing was to help teach Ghoul School to zombies at the beginning of the season. It really reminded me of my days in school theater or community theater, but definitely more thrilling!

To reach Worobiec email mworobiec@mshanken.com

