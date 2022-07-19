Napa 9-year-old becomes jewelry entrepreneur

In most respects, 9-year-old Teegan Estes is a typical fourth-grader.

He loves soccer and pickleball and has dabbled in tennis. He builds Legos and robots. To make a bit of cash in his spare hours, he helps his dad at his business. Another interest, perhaps shared by a few of his peers, is coin collecting.

When Teegan and his family visited Mendocino about 18 months ago, they entered an artisan jewelry store. One of the artists made copper disc jewelry.

That’s when Teegan formulated a plan to use some of his collection.

“The earrings were copper circles, like pennies,” he said. “I thought I could pound a penny and make jewelry.”

“I built one as a test using a metal bar and a hammer. My dad drilled a hole in the top and my mom got the wire to pull through.”

And Smashed Jewelry was born.

Kari Estes is Teegan’s mother.

“We use wire that’s sterling silver or gold, so they’re hypoallergenic,” she said. “People love his earrings. They’re simple but elegant, so you can wear them with casual or more formal clothes.”

Teegan experiments with all coin denominations.

“People mostly like the pennies,” he said. “But you have to use the ones before 1982. After that, the pennies aren’t all copper. I can use dimes from any year. For quarters, sometimes people want them from different states.”

Kari explained, “sometimes, he doesn’t pound out the engraving all the way, so you can see the image and state name. People have sent coins to him that they want made into earrings. Ones from foreign countries. Maybe they want a certain state or year. People use them as birthday presents with the year the person was born. Sometimes customers want the front side of the coin on one earring and the back on the other. All those are special orders.”

Teegan has collected coins for many years.

“I started when I was about 2 or 3 years old,” he said. “Some of them are from the 1800s. I don’t use those to make jewelry."

Teegan’s earring prices are $20 a pair or three pairs for $55. Shipping is an additional $5.

He sells mostly through word of mouth to family and friends, through his Instagram page (@smashedjewelry), and via email (smashedjewelry@gmail.com). A retail outlet is coming soon.

“There’s a lady with a store in Boonville who is my grandma’s friend,” said Teegan. “Grandma wore earrings I made to a funeral and the lady saw them. She said she’d never seen anything like them and that she wanted them in her store. I have about 30 pairs made to send her. I’ll ship them when I have 50.”

He’s also gearing up his inventory for Christmas sales.

Will he venture beyond earrings? “I’ve thought about necklaces. Or rings," he said. "But I think rings would be hard.”

It’s undeniably a homegrown business.

“I make them in the garage," he said. "I’ve had my own workbench for a year.”

Creating inventory competes with his other big summertime interest, club soccer, but he’s home most afternoons.

“I do soccer drills and I like pickleball," he said. "I enjoy that because the paddle feels good in my hand. I play pickleball with other kids my age at Las Flores. I like both.”

Mom Kari said he’s always been a saver.

“He doesn’t like spending but stockpiles his money," she said. "He does jobs like sorting sizes for my husband’s pipe-fitting business and likes to keep busy. His sister is just the opposite; she spends it. Money burns a hole in her pocket.”

People have made a bundle turning a hobby into a business, such as Sara Blakely with Spanx, Craig Newmark with Craigslist and Michael Kittredge II, whose crayons-turned-candles gave rise to Yankee Candle.

Will Teegan expand his business? What about a site such as Etsy?

“He loves doing it, but I’m nervous about sites like that,” said Kari. “I hear stories about customers who say they don’t receive what they ordered and want a refund. Social media is also hard to keep up. Right now, I’m more comfortable keeping it local. He does it all, though. Even when I buy the boxes, he pays me back. It’s a fun project.”

He saved enough from the first year of his business to purchase a paddleboard. “I’ve used the board in the Napa River, at Gualala, Lake Tahoe and Guerneville,” he said.

With all the experience he’s gaining at such a young age, does he think he’d like to be a professional jeweler someday?

“No,” he states. “I want to be a mechanic.” After a pause, he adds, “Or a scientist.”

It’s good to have plans.