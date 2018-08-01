Colliers International recently released market research reports showing that the vacancy rate for the industrial market in Napa and Solano counties continued to dwindle in the second quarter of 2018.
The combined industrial vacancy rate now stands at 6.4 percent, down from 7.3 percent in the prior quarter.
Nearly half of this vacancy is in two buildings: the 843,248 square foot warehouse at 700 Crocker Drive in Vacaville and the 430,500 square foot warehouse at 2950 Cordelia Road in Fairfield.
Excluding those two vacancies, the combined vacancy rate is only 3.9 percent.
This downward trend can be primarily attributed to demand for warehouse space from e-commerce and the food and wine industry, said a news release from Colliers International.
Unemployment rates in Solano and Napa counties both hit 17-year lows in the second quarter.
Solano County’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.4 percent in May and Napa County’s rate was 2.5 percent. Declining unemployment rates often directly correlate with declining vacancy rates in the office market.
The combined office vacancy rate is currently 15.7 percent, down from a high of 25.3 percent in 2011.
The short and long term outlook for the region is positive as high demand for premium wine continues to be Napa’s competitive advantage, said the release.
“Solano County’s mix of affordability, available land, good labor, and great location near the Port of Oakland, and between the two major markets of the San Francisco Bay Area and the Sacramento metropolitan area will continue to make this county attractive for users and investors alike,” said Phil Garrett, executive managing director of Colliers International’s Fairfield office.