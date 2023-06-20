BANG (By Appointment Networking Group) Wine Country announced the establishment of the Future Rising Star Hospitality Professionals Scholarship Fund in partnership with the Napa Valley Education Foundation.

"The scholarship fund is driven by a new BANG initiative to support education and training opportunities for local students looking to flourish as professionals in the hospitality industry," said a news release.

The annual BANG BBQ Ball will take place at Tres Sabores Winery on Wednesday, July 12 with a portion of the event’s ticket proceeds and sponsorship support donated to the scholarship fund.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

"Our local wine industry is a great place for new graduates to start a career, and we want to support them,” said Mallory McEligot, Founder of BANG Wine Country.

PHOTOS: Go inside Napa's new Bookmine bookstore