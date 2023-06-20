FOR THE REGISTER
BANG (By Appointment Networking Group) Wine Country announced the establishment of the Future Rising Star Hospitality Professionals Scholarship Fund in partnership with the Napa Valley Education Foundation.
"The scholarship fund is driven by a new BANG initiative to support education and training opportunities for local students looking to flourish as professionals in the hospitality industry," said a news release.
The annual BANG BBQ Ball will take place at Tres Sabores Winery on Wednesday, July 12 with a portion of the event’s ticket proceeds and sponsorship support donated to the scholarship fund.
"Our local wine industry is a great place for new graduates to start a career, and we want to support them,” said Mallory McEligot, Founder of BANG Wine Country.
PHOTOS: Go inside Napa's new Bookmine bookstore
Customers browse through books at the new Bookmine in downtown Napa on Thursday, June 15.
Nick Otto, Register
Co-owner Naomi Chamblin, left, and book seller Lili Bautista are seen working at the new Bookmine in downtown Napa on Thursday, June 15.
Nick Otto, Register
A selection of records at the new Bookmine in downtown Napa are seen on Thursday, June 15.
Nick Otto, Register
A selection of books at the new Bookmine in downtown Napa are seen on Thursday, June 15.
Nick Otto, Register
Customers are seen at the cafe located in the new Bookmine in downtown Napa on Thursday, June 15.
Nick Otto, Register
Customers enjoy the large children’s section at the new Bookmine in downtown Napa on Thursday, June 15.
Nick Otto, Register
A selection of children’s books at the new Bookmine in downtown Napa are seen on Thursday, June 15.
Nick Otto, Register
Customers browse through books at the new Bookmine in downtown Napa on Thursday, June 15.
Nick Otto, Register
A selection of children’s books at the new Bookmine in downtown Napa are seen on Thursday, June 15.
Nick Otto, Register
Customers browse through books at the new Bookmine in downtown Napa on Thursday. It's located on the former Napa Valley Register block on Second Street.
Nick Otto, Register
Fernando Espinoza, right, takes an order at the café located in the new Bookmine in downtown Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Customers enjoy the large children’s section on Thursday at the new Bookmine in downtown Napa on Thursday, at Second and Wilson Streets.
Nick Otto, Register
A selection of books at the new Bookmine in downtown Napa are seen on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
