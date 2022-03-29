 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: Ace & Vine celebrates one-year anniversary with grand re-opening celebration

Ace & Vine, a Napa card room

Ace & Vine, a Napa card room, restaurant and bar, is located at 505 Lincoln Ave.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Napa Valley card room and “entertainment destination” Ace & Vine will host a one-year anniversary party and “grand re-opening celebration” on Tuesday, April 12 from 5 to 11 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the business first opened under a tent in its parking lot on Lincoln Avenue.

It wasn’t an ideal way to launch a new business, said owner Mike LeBlanc. One year later, “We want to do it right!”

Events will include a ribbon-cutting with Mayor Scott Sedgley, drawings, prizes and a live performance by Duo Sonics.

“Napa sets the bar high,” said LeBlanc. “What an honor it is to host this amazing community at our world-class riverside restaurant and casino and celebrate a great first year.”

"Our location has been beloved by our Napa community for decades, and as a Napa native myself, I am excited to introduce and reintroduce our restaurant and casino to our locals that will make them excited to visit us on a regular basis," said Adam Rusin, general manager at The Deck at Ace & Vine.

People are also reading…

Ace & Vine is located at 505 Lincoln Ave. in Napa. The casino is open all day, every day.

Info: aceandvine.com

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

  • Updated

A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening dat…

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Practice good credit with these simple everyday habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News