Napa biz buzz: Ace & Vine celebrates one-year anniversary with grand re-opening celebration

Napa Valley card room and “entertainment destination” Ace & Vine will host a one-year anniversary party and “grand re-opening celebration” on Tuesday, April 12 from 5 to 11 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the business first opened under a tent in its parking lot on Lincoln Avenue.
It wasn’t an ideal way to launch a new business, said owner Mike LeBlanc. One year later, “We want to do it right!”
Events will include a ribbon-cutting with Mayor Scott Sedgley, drawings, prizes and a live performance by Duo Sonics.
“Napa sets the bar high,” said LeBlanc. “What an honor it is to host this amazing community at our world-class riverside restaurant and casino and celebrate a great first year.”
"Our location has been beloved by our Napa community for decades, and as a Napa native myself, I am excited to introduce and reintroduce our restaurant and casino to our locals that will make them excited to visit us on a regular basis," said Adam Rusin, general manager at The Deck at Ace & Vine.
Ace & Vine is located at 505 Lincoln Ave. in Napa. The casino is open all day, every day.
Info: aceandvine.com
