Napa biz buzz: Ace & Vine celebrates one-year anniversary with grand re-opening celebration

Napa Valley card room and “entertainment destination” Ace & Vine will host a one-year anniversary party and “grand re-opening celebration” on Tuesday, April 12 from 5 to 11 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the business first opened under a tent in its parking lot on Lincoln Avenue.

It wasn’t an ideal way to launch a new business, said owner Mike LeBlanc. One year later, “We want to do it right!”

Events will include a ribbon-cutting with Mayor Scott Sedgley, drawings, prizes and a live performance by Duo Sonics.

“Napa sets the bar high,” said LeBlanc. “What an honor it is to host this amazing community at our world-class riverside restaurant and casino and celebrate a great first year.”

"Our location has been beloved by our Napa community for decades, and as a Napa native myself, I am excited to introduce and reintroduce our restaurant and casino to our locals that will make them excited to visit us on a regular basis," said Adam Rusin, general manager at The Deck at Ace & Vine.

Ace & Vine is located at 505 Lincoln Ave. in Napa. The casino is open all day, every day.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.