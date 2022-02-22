 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Acre Wines appoints Kent FitzGerald as consulting GM and national sales manager

Acre Wines owners Mike and Talley Henry announced the appointment of industry veteran Kent FitzGerald to the role of consulting general manager and national sales manager for the family-owned Napa Valley wine producer.

In this role, FitzGerald will oversee the Henry’s growing portfolio of handcrafted wines including Acre, One Acre, and their latest addition, Old Lodge wines.

Previously, as executive vice president and trusted advisor to Mike Henry’s late father, Warner Henry, at The Henry Wine Group, Fitzgerald was instrumental in establishing The Henry Wine Group as the largest importer, distributor and broker in California devoted exclusively to high-quality wine in all categories. 

Kent FitzGerald

