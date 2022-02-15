 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena integrates improved employee well-being efforts

Adventist Health St. Helena president Dr. Steven Herber and Trina Justman, associate well-being director.

Adventist Health St. Helena president Dr. Steven Herber took a step toward Blue Zones campus certification by signing the Blue Zones Campus pledge and blueprint signifying the hospital’s commitment to employee well-being.

The Blue Zones campus certification blueprint outlines action items the campus will focus on, which include integrating well-being into the hospital’s culture and environment, holding purpose workshops, and establishing small social and activity support groups.

The hospital will also work toward offering improved access to healthy food options, creating opportunities for employees to get more movement during their workday, and providing resources to empower employees to thrive both at work and in their personal lives.

Info: AdvenistHealthStHelena.org

